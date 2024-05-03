Ellsworth Beats Bangor 9-7 in 11 Innings [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles scored 2 runs in the top of the 11th inning to beat the Bangor Rams at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Friday, May 3rd.

The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the 5th inning when Bangor took a 4-3 lead int he bottom of the 6th. But Ellsworth scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th, before Bangor answered with 3 in the bottom of the 7th to make the score 7-7. It was goose eggs until Ellsworth plated 2 in the top of the 11th.

Bangor outhit Ellsworth 13-8

Dawson Curtis had 2 hits, driving in 2 for Ellsworth. Brayden King had 2 hits including a double and drove in 3 runs. Kyle Kenney had a double and a RBI. Jackson Barry had a single and RBI. Holls Grindal and Luke Horne each had a single for Ellsworth.

Ellsworth had 9 stolen bases with Kenney swiping 3 bases and Curtis 2.The Eagles were caught twice trying to steal.

Jack Schuck had 3 singles for Bangor. Teddy Stephenson, Geo Socolow, and Ethan Sproul each had 2 hits. Yates Eemerson, Kyle Johnson, Jack Earl and Gavin Glanville-True each singled for Bangor.

Stephenson started on the mound for Bangor and went 5.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 8 and walking 5.Matthieu Turcotte pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Kyle Johnson pitched 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Landen Parizo took the loss allowing 3 hits and 2 runs in the final 2 innings. He struck out and walked 3.

Miles Palmer started on the mound for Ellsworth. He went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 1 and walked 6. Barry pitched 4.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. King picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 2.2 innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 5.

Ellsworth is now 5-0. They will host MDI on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor is now 4-2.They will play at Mt. Blue on Monday, May 6th at 4 p.m.

Check out some photos from the game.

Ellsworth-Bangor Baseball May 3, 2024 The Ellsworth Baseball traveled to Mansfield Stadium to take on the Bangor Rams on Friday, May 3rd. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

