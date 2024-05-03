Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Thursday May 2

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 2nd.

Baseball

Falmouth 10 Thornton Academy 0

Fort Kent 12 Presque Isle 7

Hodgdon 8 Fort Fairfield 3

Kennebunk 1 Biddeford 0

Massabesic 10 Deering 2

Narraguagus 10 Machias 5

Poland 24 Mountain Valley 11

Softball

Hodgdon 17 Fort Fairfield 0

Narraguagus 12 Machias 4

Poland 11 Mountain Valley 3

Presque Isle 11 Fort Kent 0

