Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Saturday May 4

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, May 4th.

Baseball

Carrabec 5 Valley 2

Fort Fairfield 7 Wisdom 6

Fort Fairfield 11 Wisdom 0

Fort Kent 11 Southern Aroostook 0

Fort Kent 9 Southern Aroostook 0

Foxcroft Academy 4 Washington Academy 3 (18 innings)

Kennebunk 10 Westbrook 7

Lisbon 3 Hall-Dale 1

Marshwood 12 Noble 5

MDI 4 Hermon 3

Mount View 6 Deer Isle-Stonington 4

Old Town 4 Caribou 3

Old Town 9 Caribou 2

Skowhegan 8 Mt. Blue 0

Richmond 21 Forest Hills 9

Richmond 18 Forest Hills 3

Sanford 2 Gorham 1

Scarborough 10 Cheverus 0

Softball

Brewer 7 Mt. Blue 3

Carrabec 2 Valley 0

GSA 13 Mount View 11

Hall-Dale 15 Lisbon 1

Kennebunk 8 Biddeford 0

MDI 2 Hermon 0

North Yarmouth Academy 8 MCI 0

North Yarmouth Academy 7 MCI 0

Old Town 17 Caribou 0

Old Town 15 Caribou 0

Richmond 15 Forest Hills 7

Richmond 21 Forest Hills 8

Southern Aroostook 22 Fort Kent 7

Southern Aroostook 20 Fort Kent 0

Valley 4 Carrabec 1

Washington Academy 6 Foxcroft Academy 4

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.

