Bucksport Shuts Out GSA 12-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks scored in every inning except the 2nd and beat the George Stevens Academy Eagles 12-0 on Tuesday, April 25th in Blue Hill.

Gavyn Holyoke started for the Golden Bucks on the mound. He went 5.0 innings allowing just 1 hit, striking out and walking 6. Brandon Elden pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Gunther Cyr closed out the game, pitching the 7th, striking out 1. He didn't allow a hit.

Sol Lorio started for GSA. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Haven Smith went 1.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, while striking out 4 and walking 2. Isaiah Radel went the final 2/3 of an inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs.

Brady Pert and Breton Lebel had the Eagle's lone hits.

Ayden Maguire batting leadoff had 3 hits for Bucksport. Jason Terrill also had 3 hits, going 3-5 with a run batted in. Brandon Elden had a pair of singles and drove in 2 runs. Connor Firch also had 2 hits and a run batted in. Holyoke helped himself at the plate with a double and 2 runs batted in. Silas Moor and Nick Clair each had a single.

Bucksport improved to 3-0. They will play at Dexter against the Tigers on Wednesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is now 1-2. They play host to Searsport on Thursday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.

