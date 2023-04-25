Bucksport Shuts Out GSA 5-0

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team shutout the George Stevens Academy Eagles 5-0 in Blue Hill on Tuesday, April 25th.

Ella Hosford pitched the complete game for Bucksport. She allowed 4 hits, striking out 8 and walking 1, to pick up the win.

Alyssa Ladd took the loss for the Eagles. She pitched a complete 7-inning game, allowing 9 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 3 and walked 4.

Allie Pickering was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in to lead the Bucksport hitters. Hosford helped herself at the plate, hitting a double and driving in a run. Sam Cyr, Jayden Tripp, Allie Hanscom, Alivia Shute and Lexi Raymond each singled for Bucksport.

Hanscom had Bucksport's lone stolen base.

Ladd had 2 of George Stevens' 4 hits, going 2-3 at the plate. Mya Schildroth and Jocelyn Touch each had a single. Cadence Pert had GSA's lone stolen base.

Bucksport improved to 3-0. They travel to Dexter to play the Tigers on Wednesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

GSA drops to 0-3. They'll look for their 1st win when they play at Searsport against the Vikings on Thursday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.

