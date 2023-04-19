Bucksport Softball Beats Orono 14-4 as Shook Goes 4-4

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Softball Team beat Orono 14-4 on Wednesday afternoon, April 19th in Bucksport as Jetta Shook went 4-4 and drove in 3 runs with 3 doubles..

Bucksport scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 9 runs in the bottom of the 4th.

Bucksport had 17 hits on the afternoon. Shook led the way with 4 hits. Ella Hosford had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs. Sam Cyr had 2 singles and drove in a run. Allie Pickering and Jayden Tripp each had 2 singles, with Tripp driving in 2 runs. Allie Hanscom had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Alivia Shute had a double and single. Lily Chiavelli had a single and run batted in.

Bucksport stole 8 bases with Shook swiping 3, Sam Cyr 2 and Hosford, Shute and Lexi Raymond each stealing 1 bag.

Ella Hosford was in the circle for the Golden Bucks, pitching a complete game, striking out 5 and walking 1, while allowing 10 hits and 4 runs.

Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick pitched a complete game for the Red Riots. She allowed 17 hits and 14 runs, 8 of which were earned. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Andrea Crocker was 3-4 for Orono hitting from the lead-off spot. Ava Jurdak had a double and drove in 3 runs. Abby Deschaine was 2-4. Jillian Serverance, Emily Sinclair, Chelsie Smith and Cost-Kirkpatrick each singled for Orono.

Bucksport is now 1-0. They play at Sumner on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

Orono is 0-1. They play at Washington Academy on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

