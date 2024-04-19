Bucksport Softball Beats Orono 6-2

The Bucksport Lady Bucks beat Orono 6-2 on Friday afternoon, April 19th in Bucksport as Natalie Simpson struck out 15 and Jayden Tripp hit a double and home run driving in 3 runs.

Simpson allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 15 and didn't walk a batter.

Tripp was 2-3, with a double and homer to left in the 4th inning, drove in 3 runs. Simpson helped herself at the plate, going 2-3. Lexi Raymond, Lily Chiavelli, and Liv Shute each singled for Bucksport.

Jillian Severance had a home run, driving in 2 runs for the Red Riots. Emma LaBelle, Andrea Crocker and Sophia Pitt singled for Orono.

Severance struck out 12 for the Red Riots.

Bucksport, now 1-1 will host Foxcroft Academy on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Orono, 0-1 will play at Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

