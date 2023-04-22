Bucksport Softball Downs Sumner 13-1

The Bucksport Golden Bucks run-ruled the Sumner Tigers 13-1 as they scored 7 runs in the top of the 6th inning, and Ella Hosford 1-hit Sumner on Friday afternoon, April 21st.

Hosford struck out 4 and walked 2.

The Golden Bucks had 11 hits in the game. Sam Cyr had 2 hits including a double. Lexi Raymond and Jayden Tripp each doubled. Allie Pickering had 2 hits. Alivia Shute had 2 hits and drove in 3 runs. Hosford, Lily Chiavelli, and Allie Hanscom each singled.

Sumner's lone hit was a homer by Caroline Tracey in the 4th inning!

Jenna Colby was in the circle for Sumner. She went the distance allowing 11 hits and 13 runs, 10 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 3.

Bucksport is 2-0. They play in Blue Hill against GSA on Wednesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Sumner is 1-1. They play Saturday afternoon in Harrington against Narraguagus with the game set for 1 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th. You can vote as often as you wish.