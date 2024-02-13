Bucksport’s Evan Donnell Named Big East Boys Player of the Week – Week 9

Congratulations to Bucksport High School's Evan Donnell, who was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week, for Week 9, in voting by the Big East Boys Basketball Coaches.

Lase week Evan played in 1 game, scoring 20 points and ripping down 8 rebounds. He had 10 assists and 3 steals.

Named to the Week 9 Boy's Honor Roll were

Milles Palmer - Ellsworth, 1 game, 20 points

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth, 1 game, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals

Hollis Grindle - Ellsworth, 1 game, 10 points and 8 rebounds

Bergen Soderberg - Orono, 1 game, 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists

Jack Buck - Presque Isle, 1 game, 16 points and 12 rebounds

Chance now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono

- Pierce Walston - Orono Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI

- Jameson Weir - MDI Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou

- Tristan Robbins - Caribou Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town

- Emmitt Byther - Old Town Week 6 - Tristan Martin - John Bapst

- Tristan Martin - John Bapst Week 7 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth Week 8 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth