Congratulations to the UMaine Baseball Starting Pitcher, Caleb Leys who was selected today, July 14th in the 4th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Leyes was the 129th overall selection.

Leys, a lefty, had an outstanding year for the Black Bears. After missing the 2024 season due to injury, he bounced back and was named the America East Pitcher of the Year. He was selected to the America East All-Conference Team and the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team.

Leys pitched 67.9 innings, and finished with a 2.69 earned run average. He struck out 74 batters, and walked 27 batters. He had 1 complete game, appearing and starting in 14 games. He finished the season with a record of 5-2.

Get our free mobile app