The Camden Hills Windjammers beat the Brewer Witches 6-1 on Wednesday night, May 14th at Coffin Field, snapping the Witches 5-game winning streak.

Camden Hills led 2-0 through the 5th inning, before adding 2 runs in the 6th and 7th innings.

Sara Young was in the circle for Brewer, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, striking out 5 and walking 3

Olivia Bragdon batting cleanup was 2-3 with a double and a run batted in for Brewer. Sara Young had a double. Paige Oakes and Jillian Ford each singled for the Witches.

Maya Stone picked up the win for the Windjammers. She allowed 1 earned run, striking out 11 and walking 1.

Thea Laukka batting leadoff was 3-4 with a double. Adriana Pedro and Evangelene Morneau each had a double. Maya Stone helped herself at the plate with a single, driving in a run.

Brewer is now 5-3. They will host Mt. Blue on Friday, May 16th at 6 p.m.

Camden Hills is 6-3. They will host Lewiston on Friday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

