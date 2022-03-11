Camden Hills Scores 3 in Final Period, Beats Hampden for Class B North Hockey Title.

Here's our final Hampden Academy Hockey report from our special correspondent Adrian Ellingwood. Thank you Adrian for your work over the winter!

On Wednesday night, March 9th, the #4 seed Camden Hills Windjammers and the #2 seed Hamdpen Academy Broncos played in the Class B Northern Maine Regional Championship game at Alfond Arena.

The Broncos were playing their first regional final since 2003.

Hampden Academy - Camden Hills Northern Maine Class B Championship March 9, 2022 Photo Angela and Adrian Ellingwood Hampden Academy - Camden Hills Northern Maine Class B Championship March 9, 2022 Photo Angela and Adrian Ellingwood loading...

The Windjammers got off to a great start early on. Owen McManus scored early on to give Camden an early lead, after dominating most of the play before the goal.

Later on in the first period, the Windjammers added a second with 6:12 elapsed from the first. Emmet Marshal scored assisted by Jakob Johnson to double the lead.

With 10:10 gone from the first the Broncos got on the power play. 1:05 seconds later, Camden Hills went down to 3 players, and to make it worse for the Windjammers, it was a 5 minute major.

While Camden Hills killed off the first penalty, the Broncos got back to the 5 on 3 with another penalty against the Windjammers, and took advantage of it. Keith Brooks scored assisted by Khaleb Hale and Morgan Tash to cut Camden's lead in half.

With 36.6 seconds left, Cam Henderson tied the game up assisted by Khaleb Hale on the power play.

The first period ended tied at 2 goals a piece. The Broncos outshot Camden 17-9, with most of Hampden's shots coming on the power play.

The Broncos started the second period on the power play, but Camden Hills killed it off. The Broncos kept the pressure on for most of the second period, dominating and outshooting the Jammers 20-7, with 13 of the shots being on target, but couldn't get the puck past Camden goalie Jackson Bernier.

With no goals being scored in the second period, the score remained 2-2. This set up one of the most important 15 minutes of hockey that these kids will ever play. The Broncos had outshot Camden Hills 37-16 at this point in the game.

Camden Hills got off to a great start in the 3rd period, just taking 24 seconds before Rory Carlson put the Windjammers in the lead assisted by Jakob Johnson.

30 seconds later, Elias Libby put Camden Hills up by 2 with an unassisted goal.

With 2:32 seconds elapsed from the final period, Camden Hills gave the Broncos a very steep mountain to climb, when Aiden Aselton scored unassisted to put the Windjammers in front by 3.

The Windjammers didn't let Hampden Academy get many opportunities to score, so as the clock hit 0, the Camden Hills Windjammers won the Class B North regional final.

The Windjammers will now play the Brunswick Dragons, the n#2 seed from the south in the state championship game. That game will be Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.