Camp CaPella Annual Charity Golf Scramble – August 20

Save the date! The Annual Camp CaPella Charity Golf Scramble will take place on Sunday, August 20th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club in Hermon.

Registration that morning begins at 7 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Entrance fee for a team of 4 is $400 and features a closest to the pin contest, a putting contest, straightest drive contest. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. and goody bags. A BBQ Lunch by Jeff's Catering is included in the registration fee, featuring beef brisket and jerk chicken.

To register please call 207-843-5104 or email melanie@campcapella.org. Checks may be payable to Camp CaPella and mailed to PO Box 552, Holden, ME 04429

Camp CaPella's mission is to enhance life experiences for individuals with disabilities. Camp CaPella is a lakefront summer camp in Dedham, Maine that provides diverse recreational and educational opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Get our free mobile app