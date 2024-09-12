Caribou 172 MDI 215
The Caribou Golf Team beat MDI 172-215 at the Caribou Country Club on Wednesday, September 11th.
Caribou's Ty Hunter was the medalist with the low round of 40.
Here are the individual scores
Caribou
- Ty Hunter 40
- Brady Barnes 44
- Like Beidelman 44
- Matt Pelletier 44
- Bryce Dillen 45
- Colby Ouellette 46
- Nic Plourde 47
- Landin Spooner 52
MDI
- Spencer Grierson 50
- Cate Brown 54
- Logan Reece 54
- Rachel Goodwin 57
- Oakley Thomas 58
- Eli MacDonnell 60
- Alex Donahue 63
- Phoebe Chamberlain 69
Thanks to Benjamin Lord for the stats.
To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.
To Vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week click HERE
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.