Caribou 172 MDI 215

The Caribou Golf Team beat MDI 172-215 at the Caribou Country Club on Wednesday, September 11th.

Caribou's Ty Hunter was the medalist with the low round of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Caribou

Ty Hunter 40

Brady Barnes 44

Like Beidelman 44

Matt Pelletier 44

Bryce Dillen 45

Colby Ouellette 46

Nic Plourde 47

Landin Spooner 52

MDI

Spencer Grierson 50

Cate Brown 54

Logan Reece 54

Rachel Goodwin 57

Oakley Thomas 58

Eli MacDonnell 60

Alex Donahue 63

Phoebe Chamberlain 69

Thanks to Benjamin Lord for the stats.

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

To Vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.