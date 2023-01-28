Caribou Boys Drain 10 3’s Beating MDI 72-46 [STATS]

The Caribou Boys Basketball Team drained 10 3-pointers on Friday night, January 27th, beating the MDI Trojans in Caribou, 72-46.

Caribou led 18-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Vikings were on top 57-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou was led by Henry Hebert with a game-high 21 points. Cayman Sargent finished with 16 points and Reece Cavagnaro had 11 points. Hebert had 3 3's. Sargent and Landon Belanger tossed in 2 3's each. Dylan Bouchard, Tristan Robbins and Wesley Lapointe all added 3-pointers. The Vikings took advantage of their trips to the free throw line, going 20-26.

MDI was led by Cal Hodgdon with 13 points. Alex Gray had 9 points. Hodgdon had 2 3's and Gray had 1 3-pointer. The Trojans were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Caribou is now 8-4 and will host undefeated Ellsworth Saturday afternoon, January 28th at 2:30 p.m.

MDI is now 5-8. They will play Presque Isle at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 8 2 - 4 6 Kadin Reed 0 - - - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 - - - - Cal Hodgdon 13 3 2 1 1 Jay Haney 3 1 - 1 2 Brandon Marsh 4 2 - - - Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 2 1 - - - Alex Gray 9 3 1 - - Jarron Beikert 2 1 - - - Jameson Weir 5 2 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 15 3 7 11

