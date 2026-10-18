Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 17

Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 17

Photo Jon Ouellette

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Saturday, October 17.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

  • Camden Hills 4 Hampden Academy 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 8 Erskine Academy 0
  • Gray-New Cloucester/NYA 3 Fryeburg Academy 1
  • Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1 Wells 0
  • Lewvitt 4 Gardiner 1
  • Marshwood 2 Massabesic 1
  • Old Town 1 Stearns/Schenck 0
  • Skowhegan 5 Messalonskee 0
  • Thornton Academy 2 Sanford/Kennebunk 1

Football

  • Boothbay 28 Telstar 20
  • Gorham 28 Scarborough 21
  • Lawrence 41 Camden Hills 14
  • MDI 58 Houlton 6
  • Medomak Valley 20 Gardiner 14
  • Old Orchard Beach 60 Maranacook 12
  • Oxford Hills 29 Portland 0
  • Sacopee Valley 62 Mount View 14
  • Wells 47 York 0
  • Winslow 30 Morse 6

Boys Soccer

  • Caribou 2 Hermon 0
  • Carrabec/Madison 7 Islesboro 2
  • Central Aroostook 2 Woodland 0
  • Easton 7 Southern Aroostook 1
  • Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 0
  • Ellsworth 3 Old Town 0
  • Gorham 2 Bonny Eagle 0
  • John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 0
  • Lewiston 6 Brewer 0
  • Lincoln Academy 7 Cony 1
  • Maranacook Academy 5 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Marshwood 1 Windham 0
  • North Yarmouth Academy 4 Poland 0
  • Orono 2 Fort Kent 1
  • Piscataquis 11 Shead 1
  • South Portland 2 Deering 0
  • Sumner 1 Calais 1
  • Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 0
  • Wiscasset/Boothbay 3 Greenville 1
  • Wisdom 11 East Grand 0
  • Yarmouth 5 York 0

Girls Soccer

  • Bonny Eagle 1 Thornton Academy 1
  • Brewer 6 Lewiston 1
  • Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0
  • Fort Kent 3 Orono 2
  • Freeport 1 Greely 0
  • Greenville 2 Mountain Valley 0
  • Hall-Dale 8 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
  • Hermon 8 Caribou 0
  • John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 2
  • Lincoln Academy 6 Waterville 2
  • Monmouth Academy 6 Wells 2
  • Mount Abram 6 Telstar 0
  • MDI 1 Foxcroft Academy 1
  • Oak Hill 3 Lisbon 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 6 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Old Town 1 Ellsworth 0
  • Penobscot Christian 10 Woodland 0
  • Penobscot Valley 1 Central 1
  • Polannd 5 NYS 4
  • Rangeley Lakes 2 Dirigo 1
  • Richmond 11 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
  • Searsport 2 Washington Academy 1
  • South Portland 6 Noble 1
  • Sumner 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
  • Van Buren 5 Easton 0
  • Winslow 2 Mount View 0
  • Winthrop 4 Lisbon 0
  • Wisdom 8 East Grand 0

Volleyball

  • Greely 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 0
  • Kennebunk 3 Wells 1
  • Washington Academy 3 Messalonskee 0
  • Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Lake Region 0

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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Football, High School Football Scores, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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