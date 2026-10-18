Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Saturday, October 17.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Camden Hills 4 Hampden Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 8 Erskine Academy 0

Gray-New Cloucester/NYA 3 Fryeburg Academy 1

Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1 Wells 0

Lewvitt 4 Gardiner 1

Marshwood 2 Massabesic 1

Old Town 1 Stearns/Schenck 0

Skowhegan 5 Messalonskee 0

Thornton Academy 2 Sanford/Kennebunk 1

Football

Boothbay 28 Telstar 20

Gorham 28 Scarborough 21

Lawrence 41 Camden Hills 14

MDI 58 Houlton 6

Medomak Valley 20 Gardiner 14

Old Orchard Beach 60 Maranacook 12

Oxford Hills 29 Portland 0

Sacopee Valley 62 Mount View 14

Wells 47 York 0

Winslow 30 Morse 6

Boys Soccer

Caribou 2 Hermon 0

Carrabec/Madison 7 Islesboro 2

Central Aroostook 2 Woodland 0

Easton 7 Southern Aroostook 1

Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 0

Ellsworth 3 Old Town 0

Gorham 2 Bonny Eagle 0

John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 0

Lewiston 6 Brewer 0

Lincoln Academy 7 Cony 1

Maranacook Academy 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Marshwood 1 Windham 0

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Poland 0

Orono 2 Fort Kent 1

Piscataquis 11 Shead 1

South Portland 2 Deering 0

Sumner 1 Calais 1

Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 0

Wiscasset/Boothbay 3 Greenville 1

Wisdom 11 East Grand 0

Yarmouth 5 York 0

Girls Soccer

Bonny Eagle 1 Thornton Academy 1

Brewer 6 Lewiston 1

Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0

Fort Kent 3 Orono 2

Freeport 1 Greely 0

Greenville 2 Mountain Valley 0

Hall-Dale 8 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Hermon 8 Caribou 0

John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 2

Lincoln Academy 6 Waterville 2

Monmouth Academy 6 Wells 2

Mount Abram 6 Telstar 0

MDI 1 Foxcroft Academy 1

Oak Hill 3 Lisbon 0

Old Orchard Beach 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Old Town 1 Ellsworth 0

Penobscot Christian 10 Woodland 0

Penobscot Valley 1 Central 1

Polannd 5 NYS 4

Rangeley Lakes 2 Dirigo 1

Richmond 11 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0

Searsport 2 Washington Academy 1

South Portland 6 Noble 1

Sumner 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Van Buren 5 Easton 0

Winslow 2 Mount View 0

Winthrop 4 Lisbon 0

Wisdom 8 East Grand 0

Volleyball

Greely 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 0

Kennebunk 3 Wells 1

Washington Academy 3 Messalonskee 0

Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Lake Region 0