Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 17
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Saturday, October 17.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Camden Hills 4 Hampden Academy 0
- Foxcroft Academy 8 Erskine Academy 0
- Gray-New Cloucester/NYA 3 Fryeburg Academy 1
- Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1 Wells 0
- Lewvitt 4 Gardiner 1
- Marshwood 2 Massabesic 1
- Old Town 1 Stearns/Schenck 0
- Skowhegan 5 Messalonskee 0
- Thornton Academy 2 Sanford/Kennebunk 1
Football
- Boothbay 28 Telstar 20
- Gorham 28 Scarborough 21
- Lawrence 41 Camden Hills 14
- MDI 58 Houlton 6
- Medomak Valley 20 Gardiner 14
- Old Orchard Beach 60 Maranacook 12
- Oxford Hills 29 Portland 0
- Sacopee Valley 62 Mount View 14
- Wells 47 York 0
- Winslow 30 Morse 6
Boys Soccer
- Caribou 2 Hermon 0
- Carrabec/Madison 7 Islesboro 2
- Central Aroostook 2 Woodland 0
- Easton 7 Southern Aroostook 1
- Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 0
- Ellsworth 3 Old Town 0
- Gorham 2 Bonny Eagle 0
- John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 0
- Lewiston 6 Brewer 0
- Lincoln Academy 7 Cony 1
- Maranacook Academy 5 Spruce Mountain 0
- Marshwood 1 Windham 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 4 Poland 0
- Orono 2 Fort Kent 1
- Piscataquis 11 Shead 1
- South Portland 2 Deering 0
- Sumner 1 Calais 1
- Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 0
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 3 Greenville 1
- Wisdom 11 East Grand 0
- Yarmouth 5 York 0
Girls Soccer
- Bonny Eagle 1 Thornton Academy 1
- Brewer 6 Lewiston 1
- Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0
- Fort Kent 3 Orono 2
- Freeport 1 Greely 0
- Greenville 2 Mountain Valley 0
- Hall-Dale 8 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0
- Hermon 8 Caribou 0
- John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 2
- Lincoln Academy 6 Waterville 2
- Monmouth Academy 6 Wells 2
- Mount Abram 6 Telstar 0
- MDI 1 Foxcroft Academy 1
- Oak Hill 3 Lisbon 0
- Old Orchard Beach 6 Sacopee Valley 0
- Old Town 1 Ellsworth 0
- Penobscot Christian 10 Woodland 0
- Penobscot Valley 1 Central 1
- Polannd 5 NYS 4
- Rangeley Lakes 2 Dirigo 1
- Richmond 11 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
- Searsport 2 Washington Academy 1
- South Portland 6 Noble 1
- Sumner 2 Deer Isle-Stonington 1
- Van Buren 5 Easton 0
- Winslow 2 Mount View 0
- Winthrop 4 Lisbon 0
- Wisdom 8 East Grand 0
Volleyball
- Greely 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 0
- Kennebunk 3 Wells 1
- Washington Academy 3 Messalonskee 0
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Lake Region 0
LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today
No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz