Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Friday, October 16

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Freeport 4 Greely 3

Lewiston 3 Edward Little 0

Yarmouth 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Football

Bangor 35 Edward Little 14

Biddeford 37 Marshwood 14

Cape Elizabeth 18 Lake Region 8

Cheverus 27 Deering 6

Cony 55 Brunswick 7

Freeport 42 Dirigo 14

Fryeburg Academy 14 Mt Blue 13

Gray-New Gloucester 25 Mt. Ararat 6

Greely 28 Hermon 14

John Bapst 44 Mattanawcook Academy 26

Kennebunk 20 Westbrook 14

Lisbon 47 Oak Hill 14

Madison 34 Poland 28

MCI 17 Belfast 0

Massabesic 41 Lewiston 0

Noble 21 South Portland 7

Old Town 48 Waterville 0

Skowhegan 40 Mesalonskee 8

Spruce Mountain 60 Traip Academy 0

Stearns 42 Ellsworth 0

Thornton Academy 61 Sanford 0

Washington Academy 20 Bucksport 14

Yarmouth 78 Orono 14

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 8 Messalonskee 0

Monmouth Academy 4 Richmond 0

Oceanside 2 Morse 0

Portland 2 Thornton Academy 0

Scarborough 1 Biddeford 0

Westbrook 5 Kennebunk 1

Girls Soccer

Brunswick 2 Messalonskee 0

Marshwood 2 Sanford 1

Volleyball

Gardiner 3 Camden Hills 0

Medomak Valley 3 Orono/John Bapst 0

Nokomis 3 Cony 0

Woodland 3 Ellsworth 1