Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 16
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Friday, October 16
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Freeport 4 Greely 3
- Lewiston 3 Edward Little 0
- Yarmouth 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0
Football
- Bangor 35 Edward Little 14
- Biddeford 37 Marshwood 14
- Cape Elizabeth 18 Lake Region 8
- Cheverus 27 Deering 6
- Cony 55 Brunswick 7
- Freeport 42 Dirigo 14
- Fryeburg Academy 14 Mt Blue 13
- Gray-New Gloucester 25 Mt. Ararat 6
- Greely 28 Hermon 14
- John Bapst 44 Mattanawcook Academy 26
- Kennebunk 20 Westbrook 14
- Lisbon 47 Oak Hill 14
- Madison 34 Poland 28
- MCI 17 Belfast 0
- Massabesic 41 Lewiston 0
- Noble 21 South Portland 7
- Old Town 48 Waterville 0
- Skowhegan 40 Mesalonskee 8
- Spruce Mountain 60 Traip Academy 0
- Stearns 42 Ellsworth 0
- Thornton Academy 61 Sanford 0
- Washington Academy 20 Bucksport 14
- Yarmouth 78 Orono 14
Boys Soccer
- Brunswick 8 Messalonskee 0
- Monmouth Academy 4 Richmond 0
- Oceanside 2 Morse 0
- Portland 2 Thornton Academy 0
- Scarborough 1 Biddeford 0
- Westbrook 5 Kennebunk 1
Girls Soccer
- Brunswick 2 Messalonskee 0
- Marshwood 2 Sanford 1
Volleyball
- Gardiner 3 Camden Hills 0
- Medomak Valley 3 Orono/John Bapst 0
- Nokomis 3 Cony 0
- Woodland 3 Ellsworth 1