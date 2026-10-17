Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 16

Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 16

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Friday, October 16

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

  • Freeport 4 Greely 3
  • Lewiston 3 Edward Little 0
  • Yarmouth 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Football

  • Bangor 35 Edward Little 14
  • Biddeford 37 Marshwood 14
  • Cape Elizabeth 18 Lake Region 8
  • Cheverus 27 Deering 6
  • Cony 55 Brunswick 7
  • Freeport 42 Dirigo 14
  • Fryeburg Academy 14 Mt Blue 13
  • Gray-New Gloucester 25 Mt. Ararat 6
  • Greely 28 Hermon 14
  • John Bapst 44 Mattanawcook Academy 26
  • Kennebunk 20 Westbrook 14
  • Lisbon 47 Oak Hill 14
  • Madison 34 Poland 28
  • MCI 17 Belfast 0
  • Massabesic 41 Lewiston 0
  • Noble 21 South Portland 7
  • Old Town 48 Waterville 0
  • Skowhegan 40 Mesalonskee 8
  • Spruce Mountain 60 Traip Academy 0
  • Stearns 42 Ellsworth 0
  • Thornton Academy 61 Sanford 0
  • Washington Academy 20 Bucksport 14
  • Yarmouth 78 Orono 14

Boys Soccer

  • Brunswick 8 Messalonskee 0
  • Monmouth Academy 4 Richmond 0
  • Oceanside 2 Morse 0
  • Portland 2 Thornton Academy 0
  • Scarborough 1 Biddeford 0
  • Westbrook 5 Kennebunk 1

Girls Soccer

  • Brunswick 2 Messalonskee 0
  • Marshwood 2 Sanford 1

Volleyball

  • Gardiner 3 Camden Hills 0
  • Medomak Valley 3 Orono/John Bapst 0
  • Nokomis 3 Cony 0
  • Woodland 3 Ellsworth 1

The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 15, 2026)

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Football, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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