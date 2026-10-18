The Presque Isle and Orono Cross Girls Country Teams won the PVC (Penobscot Valley Conference) Large School and Small School Cross Country Championships held at Old Town High School on Saturday, October 17th.

In the Large School Division the Team results were

Presque Isle - 40 MDI - 50 Caribou - 64 John Bapst - 86 Old Town - 112

The Top 10 Large School Girls Finishers were

Emma Graves - Caribou 19:12.65 Kulani Granholm - MDI 19:21.31 Lillian Johnson - Presque Isle 19:58.47 Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle 20:08.49 Lillian Fish - John Bapst 20:18.25 Jenna Strid - Caribou 20:26.87 Cristina Mobley - MDI 20:35.24 Taylor York - Presque Isle 20:44.17 Isabella Albert - Caribou 21:15.07 Skyler Onorato - MDI 21:21.71

To see all the individual results click HERE

In the Small School Division the Team results were

Oromo - 34 GSA - 53 Calais - 72 Narraguagus - 78 Houlton/GHCA - 98

The Top 10 Small School Girls Finishers were

Ellie Arsenault - Orono 21:00.15 Ruby Beane - Orono 21:11.27 Paige Carter - GSA 21:24.52 Ripley King-Ofsiany - GSA 21:36.33 Ella Mclintock-Hath - Dexter 21:42.08 Hailey Richard - Calais 21:53.91 Fiona Palazzo - Bucksport 22:06.94 Madison Lewis - Bangor Christian 23:02.79 Olesya Shafirina - Orono 23:13.52 Alessiah Grant - Narraguagus 23:19.24

To see all the individual results click HERE