Caribou Golf – 181, Old Town – 200, Ellsworth – 224

Photo Chris Popper

The Caribou Golf Team hosted Old Town and Ellsworth and defeated both the Coyotes and Eagles. The Caribou Golf Team carded a round of 181, with Old Town finishing with a 200 and Ellsworth shooting 224.

Caribou's Matt Pelletier was the medalist with the low score of 38.

Here are the individual scores

Caribou - 181

  • Matt Pelletier - 38
  • Lars Spooner - 47
  • Ty Hunter - 48
  • Luke Reidelman - 48
  • Jacob Walton - 49
  • Justin Walton - 49
  • Alex Belanger - 52

Old Town - 200

  • Charlote Blanchard - 43
  • Nate Baker - 48
  • Keegan Plourde - 54
  • Sam Cote - 55
  • Ridge Mitchell - 59
  • Olivia Neely - 59
  • Cameron Rackliff - 64

Ellsworth - 224

  • Will Robbins - 48
  • Drew Cote - 58
  • Orion Wilson - 58
  • Addi Nelson - 60
