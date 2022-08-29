Caribou Golf – 181, Old Town – 200, Ellsworth – 224
The Caribou Golf Team hosted Old Town and Ellsworth and defeated both the Coyotes and Eagles. The Caribou Golf Team carded a round of 181, with Old Town finishing with a 200 and Ellsworth shooting 224.
Caribou's Matt Pelletier was the medalist with the low score of 38.
Here are the individual scores
Caribou - 181
- Matt Pelletier - 38
- Lars Spooner - 47
- Ty Hunter - 48
- Luke Reidelman - 48
- Jacob Walton - 49
- Justin Walton - 49
- Alex Belanger - 52
Old Town - 200
- Charlote Blanchard - 43
- Nate Baker - 48
- Keegan Plourde - 54
- Sam Cote - 55
- Ridge Mitchell - 59
- Olivia Neely - 59
- Cameron Rackliff - 64
Ellsworth - 224
- Will Robbins - 48
- Drew Cote - 58
- Orion Wilson - 58
- Addi Nelson - 60
