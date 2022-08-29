Caribou Golf – 181, Old Town – 200, Ellsworth – 224

The Caribou Golf Team hosted Old Town and Ellsworth and defeated both the Coyotes and Eagles. The Caribou Golf Team carded a round of 181, with Old Town finishing with a 200 and Ellsworth shooting 224.

Caribou's Matt Pelletier was the medalist with the low score of 38.

Here are the individual scores

Caribou - 181

Matt Pelletier - 38

Lars Spooner - 47

Ty Hunter - 48

Luke Reidelman - 48

Jacob Walton - 49

Justin Walton - 49

Alex Belanger - 52

Old Town - 200

Charlote Blanchard - 43

Nate Baker - 48

Keegan Plourde - 54

Sam Cote - 55

Ridge Mitchell - 59

Olivia Neely - 59

Cameron Rackliff - 64

Ellsworth - 224

Will Robbins - 48

Drew Cote - 58

Orion Wilson - 58

Addi Nelson - 60