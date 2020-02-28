Caribou Claims Class B Crown In Double-Overtime Thriller [BOYS]

The Caribou Vikings claimed their second-straight Class B crown Friday night in a double-overtime thriller with the Maranacook Black Bears at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

When the buzzer sounded after those two overtimes, the Vikings came away with a 73-71 victory and another gold ball for the trophy case.

The game was tied at with 4.6 seconds to go when Parker Deprey brought the ball up and passed it to his brother Sawyer Deprey, who laid the ball in at the buzzer.

Junior Sawyer Deprey led the Vikings with 21 points. Senior Parker Deprey had 14 points. Senior Alex Bouchard had 12 points. Senior Jacob Berkoski added nine points and Ethan Holdsworth had eight points in the win.

Junior Cashman McClure had 33 points for the Black Bears. Timothy Worster had 12 points, including two clutch free throws to send the game to a first overtime. Joseph Dupont had 10 points and Skyler Boucher had eight points.

After a tight first quarter, the Vikings came roaring out in the second quarter, extending the lead to 32-21 at halftime. The Black Bears found new life in the third quarter, pulling to within 47-44 of the Vikings. It was 60 all at the end of regulation and a back-and-forth battle all night.

The overtime period was one worthy of the two best teams in Class B, with the Vikings and Black Bears trading blows until the very end, with the lead changing hands several times, until Sawyer Deprey's layup sealed the victory.

Caribou ends the season at 21-1.