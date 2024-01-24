Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey Named Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 6

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelynn Deprey who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week for Week 6 by the Big East Girl's Basketball Coaches. It was the 4th time she's won the award this season!

Deprey played in 2 games, scoring 54 points including her 1000th point of her career. She ripped down 15 rebounds, dished 8 assists and had 6 steals on the week...

Named to the Week 6Honor Roll were

Amelia Godin - Caribou 2 games, 26 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals

Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 3 games, 65 points, 18 rebounds and 7 steals

Abby Radel - Ellsworth 3 games, 42 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 10 steals

Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 3 games, 32 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 11 steals

Lily Bean - Ellsworth 3 games, 24 points, 22 rebounds, 15 assists and 8 steals

Amelia Callnan - Houlton 3 games, 41 points, 9 rebounds and 9 steals

Taylor Loring - Old Town 3 games, 36 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists and 10 steals

Saige Evans - Old Town 3 games, 56 points, 28 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals

Chloe Kilton - Washington Academy 3 games, 44 points, 9 assists and 11 steals

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 1 game, 22 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals

Gaetani now joins the following as Big East Girl's Player of the Week

Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

