Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey Named MaxPreps Maine High School Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year

Photo Chris Popper

Caribou Senior Madelynn Deprey was named MaxPreps Maine High School Girl's Basketball Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

Photo Chris Popper
Deprey, who has committed to playing collegiate basketball at Southern New Hampshire University averaged 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.8 assists per game this season. She led Caribou to their 1st Class B Girls Basketball State Title and was named the Big East Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She finished her career with 1,671 points and 687 rebounds.

Past MaxPreps Maine High School Basketball Players of the Year include

  • 2021-22 — Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan
  • 2022-23 — Sierra Carson, Oxford Hills
  • 2023-24 — Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus

Madelynn is a finalist for the Miss Maine Basketball Award. This will be announced tonight, Friday, March 7th at the McDonald's All Star Banquet. You can watch the Banquet tonight on Ticket TV beginning at 6 p.m. 

