Calling all Orono High School Alumni Soccer players! You're invited to come and celebrate new lights on the soccer field on Tuesday, August 26th, with a friendly match against the current Orono High School soccer teams!

The ceremony will take place at 6:45 p.m. following the Boy's Soccer Team's scrimmage against Penobscot Valley High School The Alumni vs. Orono High School Soccer Teams will begin at roughly 7 p.m.!

You're invited to dust off those soccer cleats and stretch the muscles and be one of the first in history to play soccer under the lights at Orono High School!

The Orono Boy's Soccer Team will open the 2025 Regular Season on Thursday September 4th at home against Washington Academy at 6 p.m.

The Orono Girl's Soccer Team opens the 2025 Regular Season on the road on Tuesday, September 9th at Central High School. The Orono Girl's Soccer Team's first home game is Thursday, September 18th when they will host Bucksport at 4 p.m.

