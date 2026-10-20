Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 19
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer scores for games played and reported on Monday, October 19
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Belfast 12 Oceanside 0
- Bonney Eagle 4 Massabesic 0
- Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1
- Dexter 4 Hermon 1
- Gorham 7 South Portland/Westbrook 1
- Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2 Dirigo 0
- Lewiston 1 Gray-New Gloucester/NY 0
- Mt. Ararat 8 Brunswick 0
- Mountain Valley 3 Lisbon 2
- Piscataquis 14 Central 0
- Thornton Academy 6 Marshwood 1
- Winslow 7 Waterville 1
Boys Soccer
- Bangor Christian 2 Penobscot Valley 0
- Calais 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1
- Central Aroostook 4 Southern Aroostook 1
- Erskine Academy 9 MCI 1
- Katahdin 3 Van Buren 0
- Madawaska 4 Fort Fairfield 2
- Mt. Abram 2 Oak Hill 0
- MDI 1 Ellsworth 1
- Monmouth Academy 8 Mountain Valley 0
- Mount View 3 Waterville 1
- Oceanside 6 Nokomis 0
- Pine Tree Academy 6 Valley 0
- Piscataquis 7 Sumner 1
- Telstar 6 Rangeley Lakes 3
- Temple Academy 3 Islesboro 1
- Woodland 5 Machias 1
Girls Soccer
- Ashland 6 Schenck/Stearns 0
- Central Aroostook 3 Southern Aroostook 1
- Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Searsport 0
- Erskine Academy 6 MCI 1
- Fort Fairfield 2 Madawaska 0
- Lee Academy 3 Calais 1
- Madison 4 Greenville 3
- Mt. Ararat 2 Brunswick 1
- Penobscot Valley 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Pine Tree Academy 3 Islesboro 1
- Richmond 6 Carrabec 0
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz