Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 19

Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer Scores – October 19

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer scores for games played and reported on Monday, October 19

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

  • Belfast 12 Oceanside 0
  • Bonney Eagle 4 Massabesic 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1
  • Dexter 4 Hermon 1
  • Gorham 7 South Portland/Westbrook 1
  • Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2 Dirigo 0
  • Lewiston 1 Gray-New Gloucester/NY 0
  • Mt. Ararat 8 Brunswick 0
  • Mountain Valley 3 Lisbon 2
  • Piscataquis 14 Central 0
  • Thornton Academy 6 Marshwood 1
  • Winslow 7 Waterville 1

Boys Soccer

  • Bangor Christian 2 Penobscot Valley 0
  • Calais 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1
  • Central Aroostook 4 Southern Aroostook 1
  • Erskine Academy 9 MCI 1
  • Katahdin 3 Van Buren 0
  • Madawaska 4 Fort Fairfield 2
  • Mt. Abram 2 Oak Hill 0
  • MDI 1 Ellsworth 1
  • Monmouth Academy 8 Mountain Valley 0
  • Mount View 3 Waterville 1
  • Oceanside 6 Nokomis 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 6 Valley 0
  • Piscataquis 7 Sumner 1
  • Telstar 6 Rangeley Lakes 3
  • Temple Academy 3 Islesboro 1
  • Woodland 5 Machias 1

Girls Soccer

  • Ashland 6 Schenck/Stearns 0
  • Central Aroostook 3 Southern Aroostook 1
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Searsport 0
  • Erskine Academy 6 MCI 1
  • Fort Fairfield 2 Madawaska 0
  • Lee Academy 3 Calais 1
  • Madison 4 Greenville 3
  • Mt. Ararat 2 Brunswick 1
  • Penobscot Valley 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Pine Tree Academy 3 Islesboro 1
  • Richmond 6 Carrabec 0

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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer

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