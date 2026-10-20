Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Boys and Girls Soccer scores for games played and reported on Monday, October 19

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Belfast 12 Oceanside 0

Bonney Eagle 4 Massabesic 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1

Dexter 4 Hermon 1

Gorham 7 South Portland/Westbrook 1

Hall-Dale/Monmouth 2 Dirigo 0

Lewiston 1 Gray-New Gloucester/NY 0

Mt. Ararat 8 Brunswick 0

Mountain Valley 3 Lisbon 2

Piscataquis 14 Central 0

Thornton Academy 6 Marshwood 1

Winslow 7 Waterville 1

Boys Soccer

Bangor Christian 2 Penobscot Valley 0

Calais 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Central Aroostook 4 Southern Aroostook 1

Erskine Academy 9 MCI 1

Katahdin 3 Van Buren 0

Madawaska 4 Fort Fairfield 2

Mt. Abram 2 Oak Hill 0

MDI 1 Ellsworth 1

Monmouth Academy 8 Mountain Valley 0

Mount View 3 Waterville 1

Oceanside 6 Nokomis 0

Pine Tree Academy 6 Valley 0

Piscataquis 7 Sumner 1

Telstar 6 Rangeley Lakes 3

Temple Academy 3 Islesboro 1

Woodland 5 Machias 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Schenck/Stearns 0

Central Aroostook 3 Southern Aroostook 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Searsport 0

Erskine Academy 6 MCI 1

Fort Fairfield 2 Madawaska 0

Lee Academy 3 Calais 1

Madison 4 Greenville 3

Mt. Ararat 2 Brunswick 1

Penobscot Valley 1 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Pine Tree Academy 3 Islesboro 1

Richmond 6 Carrabec 0