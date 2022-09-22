Central Girls’ Soccer Beats Mattanawcook Academy 3-1

The Central Girls' Soccer Team traveled up to Lincoln on Wednesday, September 21st, beating the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 3-1.

Central received goals from McKenzie Rushlow, Rylee Speed and Izzy Allen. Izzy Allen and Brynn Clark added assists.

Mattanawcook Academy's goal came from Megan House, unassisted.

Sydney Gray had 4 saves on 15 shots for Central while Lily Wotton had 24 saves on 45 shots for Mattanawcook Academy.

Central is now 6-1. They play at Orono on Monday, September 26th at 4 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is now 2-5. They play at Lee Academy on Saturday September 24th at 1 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Rick Speed for the stats

