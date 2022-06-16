Championship Saturday – June 18 Who’s Playing? When? Where? How to Watch?

This Saturday, June 18th is Championship Saturday! 8 Gold Gloves will be awarded to the Class A, B, C and D Softball and Baseball Champions!

Who's Playing? When are they Playing and Where are the Games?

Class A Baseball - #1 Thornton Academy vs. #1 Bangor 2 p.m. Morton Field, Augusta

Class B Baseball - #3 Freeport vs. #1 Ellsworth - 4:30 p.m. University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Class C Baseball - #1 Lisbon vs. #1 Bucskport - 2 p.m. Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class D Baseball - #3 St. Dominic's vs. #4 Machias 1 p.m. University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Class A Softball - #3 Biddeford vs. #9 Messalonskee 2 p.m. Cony High School, Augusta

Class B Softball - #2 Gardiner vs. #8 Winslow 12:30 p.m. University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Class C Softball - #1 Hall-Dale vs. #2 Mattanawcook 2 p.m. Coffin Field, Brewer High School

Class D Softball - #1 Searsport vs. #3 Hodgdon 4 p.m. University of Southern Maine, Gorham

Is there an admission fee to go see the games?

Admission is charged at the sites, as these games are overseen by the Maine Principal's Association. The fee for admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and students. You'll need to have cash to pay for the admission.

I can't get there. Will any of the games be streamed?

All the games will be streamed by the NFHS Network with their agreement with the Maine Principal's Association.Subscriptions are required.

Don't click on strange links! The only site that is streaming the game is NFHS. Lots of spammers are out there with false links. They are hoping that you'll register with your "normal" user name and password so then they can gain access to your accounts!

