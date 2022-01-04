Chance Mercier Named Big East Boy’s Player of the Week

For the 2nd time in 3 weeks, a member of the Ellsworth Boy's Basketball Team has been chosen as the Big East Boy's Player of the Week. This time the honor goes to sophomore Chance Mercier.

The award is voted on by coaches of the Big East.

Mercier helped lead Ellsworth to a 3-0 record in the week. Ellsworth is 7-0 as they get set to host Old Town on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m.

In the last week, Mercier had 66 points, while pulling down 21 rebounds and dishing out 6 assists in addition to having 4 steals.

Also selected to the Big East Honor Roll were

Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy. He was last week's Player of the Week. In 2 games he had 33 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals

Isaiah Gentle - Houlton - 1 game 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist

Isaac Hayes - Old Town - 1 game, 11 points, 4 rebouns, 4 assists, 3 steals

Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth. He was Week 1 Player of the Week. 3 games, 50 points, 34 rebounds, 13 assists

Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle - 3 games, 57 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists and 7 steals

Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle - 3 games, 47 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals.

