Changes Made in Brewer-Nokomis Game Due to Weather

Changes Made in Brewer-Nokomis Game Due to Weather

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The snowstorm on Friday February 25th has resulted in changes to Tourney games at the Augusta Civic Center, including the Class A Regional Finals with Skowhegan playing Lawrence and Nokomis playing Brewer.

The Class A North Girls Regional Final featuring the #1 Skowhegan River Hawks and the #3 Lawrence Bulldogs has been moved to Saturday, February 26th at 7 p.m.

The Class A North Boy's Regional Final featuring the #1 Nokomis Warriors and the #2 Brewer Witches has been moved to Saturday February 26th at 8:45 p.m.

As of 12 Noon, there have been no changes made to the Class C semifinals in Bangor. We will keep you updated as we receive information

The Class C and D  SOUTH regional championships will be held as follows in Augusta on Saturday, February 26th

  • 10 a.m Class C South Girls Regional Championship
  • 11:45 a.m. Class C South Boys Regional Championship
  • 1:30 p.m. Class D South Girls Regional Championship
  • 3:15 p.m. Class D South Boy's Regional Championship

5 Reasons You Should Definitely Never Live in Maine During the Winter

Thinking about living in Maine during the winter? Well, you've been warned...
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top