Changes Made in Brewer-Nokomis Game Due to Weather

The snowstorm on Friday February 25th has resulted in changes to Tourney games at the Augusta Civic Center, including the Class A Regional Finals with Skowhegan playing Lawrence and Nokomis playing Brewer.

The Class A North Girls Regional Final featuring the #1 Skowhegan River Hawks and the #3 Lawrence Bulldogs has been moved to Saturday, February 26th at 7 p.m.

The Class A North Boy's Regional Final featuring the #1 Nokomis Warriors and the #2 Brewer Witches has been moved to Saturday February 26th at 8:45 p.m.

As of 12 Noon, there have been no changes made to the Class C semifinals in Bangor. We will keep you updated as we receive information

The Class C and D SOUTH regional championships will be held as follows in Augusta on Saturday, February 26th

10 a.m Class C South Girls Regional Championship

11:45 a.m. Class C South Boys Regional Championship

1:30 p.m. Class D South Girls Regional Championship

3:15 p.m. Class D South Boy's Regional Championship