Cheverus/Yarmouth Beats John Bapst 5-1 in Class B State Hockey Championship

The Cheverus/Yarmouth Hockey Team beat John Bapst 5-1 in the State Class B Hockey Championship Game on Saturday, March 8th for their 2nd State Title in as many years.

Thanks to our special High School Hockey Correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood for the recap.

On Saturday, March 8, the Northern Maine champion John Bapst Crusaders faced off against the Southern Maine champions of Cheverus/Yarmouth in the Class B State Championship. With the Crusaders playing in their first state championship in school history, and Cheverus/Yarmouth playing in their second state title game in as many years, experience proved to be the factor. Cheverus/Yarmouth emerged victorious, winning back-to-back state titles.

Early in the first period, Cheverus/Yarmouth took an early lead. A great play by Owen Cheever set up Matthew Reed for a net front tap-in. That goal came with just 2:46 elapsed from the state championship game.

Less than a minute after Cheverus/Yarmouth took the lead, John Bapst had a breakaway chance, but Owen Marryatt was denied by goaltender Ethan Tucker, who lost his stick in the process. Tucker held on for the rest of the play, and Cheverus/Yarmouth remained in the lead.

Later in the period, Cooper Lewis sent a shot from the point that was tipped by Will Bourgeios, giving little time for Tucker to react as the puck went past him and into the net. The Crusaders equalized with Bourgeois’ 22nd goal of the season, with assists from Cooper Lewis and G Cardinal. 3:41 remained in the first period, and the score would remain tied heading into the first intermission.

A back and forth second period saw some chances on both sides, but a lot of the middle frame was played in the neutral zone. Neither team was able to take the lead, and the score would remain tied after 30 minutes of play.

Early in the third period, Cheverus/Yarmouth took the lead with a goal by Matthew Paradis, just his fourth of the season. 13:31 remained in the third period with Cheverus/Yarmouth ahead by one.

Just eighteen seconds later, a penalty against Paradis gave John Bapst the first power play of the game for either team. However, a strong penalty kill from Cheverus/Yarmouth kept the score at 2-1, which certainly gave them the momentum.

Less than two minutes after the penalty kill, Colby Carnes made the score 3-1. His 10th goal of the season wasn’t even announced by the PA before Owen Cheever scored his second goal of the game and 13th of the season. Those goals came just seven seconds apart, and 9:18 remained in what was now a three-goal game.

Just over a minute later, Carnes scored again, giving Cheverus/Yarmouth a commanding lead. 8:13 remained in the third period, and John Bapst certainly didn’t have an easy task ahead.

The Crusaders had a difficult time creating chances in the remainder of the period, and found no reason to pull the goaltender. Cheverus/Yarmouth played some of their reserve players to close out the final minutes, winning their second state championship in a row.

John Bapst finished the season with an impressive record of 19-2-1, and made it to the state championship for the first time in school history. Cheverus/Yarmouth also finished the season with a record of 19-2-1, but more importantly, came away with a second state title in as many seasons.