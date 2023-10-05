Class A and C State Golf Tournaments Moved to Monday

Figures right? We've had absolutely gorgeous weather for the last 2 weeks or so, and this Saturday, it's supposed to pour, with Maine feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Philippe.

Consequently, the Maine Principal's Association has made the decision to move the State Class A and C Golf Championships, that were scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 7th to Monday, October 9th. The Championships will still take place at Natanis Golf Course.

Class A will tee off at Tomahawk 10:00 a.m.

Class C will tee off at Arrowhead 11:00 a.m.

The Class B State Tournament will still be played as scheduled on Friday, October 6th

. Class B still taking place on Friday, October 6th at Natanis Golf Course, teeing off at 11 a.m. at Tomahawk.

Best of luck to all the competitors.

