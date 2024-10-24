Class A, B and C Volleyball State Tournament Field Set

The regular season for volleyball has concluded and now it's on to the playoffs. The Maine Principal's Association has announced the final Tournament Seedings for Class A, Class B and Class C.

Best of luck to everyone and thanks for a great regular season.

Class A

The top 12 team made the playoffs. Here are is the schedule for the opening round.

#1 Biddeford 13-1 bye

#2 Thornton Academy 11-3 bye

#3 Gorham 10-4 bye

#3 Bonny Eagle 10-4 bye

#5 Hampden Academy 8-6 vs. #12 Noble 1-13

#6 Scarborough 6-8 vs. #11 South Portland 6-8

#7 Windham 9-5 vs. #10 Cheverus 4-10

#8 Edward Little 10-4 vs. #9 Deering 5-9

Class B

The top 14 teams made the playoffs with just the top 2 seeds earning a bye. Here's the schedule for the opening round

#1 Washington Academy 14-0 bye

#2 York 12-2 bye

#3 Yarmouth 10-4 vs. #14 Westbrook 8-6

#4 Cony 12-2 vs. #13 Kennebunk 8-6

#5 Cape Elizabeth 10-4 vs. #12 Marshwood 8-6

#6 Falmouth 9-5 vs. #11 Gardiner 8-6

#7 Greely 10-4 vs. #10 Ellsworth 9-5

#8 Messalonskee 9-5 vs. #9 MDI 10-4

Class C

The top 8 teams made the playoffs and there are no opening round byes.

#1 Narraguagus 12-2 vs. #8 Bucksport 5-9

#2 Machias 10-4 vs. #7 Maranacook 4-10

#3 Woodland 8-6 vs. #6 Jonesport-Beals 7-7

#4 George Stevens Academy 9-5 vs. #5 Calais 7-7

You can vote for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, October 24th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

Get our free mobile app