Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Monday, October 5th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Boothbay 10 Telstar 0

Cony 7 MCI 0

Dexter 12 Central 0

Falmouth 3 Marshwood 2

Leavitt 4 York 0

Messalonskee 3 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0

Nokomis 7 Morse 1

Oak Hill 2 Dirigo 1

Sanford/Kennebunk 6 Noble 0

Scarborough 13 Portland/Deering 0

Skowhegan 6 Brewer 4

Thornton Academy 9 Massabesic 1

Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Windham 5 South Portland/Westbrook 0

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 2 Calais 1

Camden Hills 8 Oxford Hills 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1

Carrabec/Madison 3 Greenville 0

Fort Fairfield 1 Hodgdon 1

Gorham 2 Windham 0

John Bapst 3 Caribou 2

Leavitt 4 Cony 3

Madawaska 4 Easton 1

Marshwood 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Van Buren 2

Narraguagus 4 Central 2

Orono 3 Presque Isle 0

Penquis Valley 6 Dexter 1

Portland 2 Westbrook 1

Wisdom 3 Ashland 2

Woodland 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Girls Soccer

Central 2 Bucksport 1

Fort Fairfield 8 Hodgdon 0

GSA 2 Searsport 1

Greely 1 Cape Elizabeth 1

Greenville 3 Carrabec 0

John Bapst 8 Caribou 0

Lake Region 4 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Madawaska 3 Easton 0

MDI 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

Mount Ararat 10 Messalonskee 2

Noble 1 Portland 0

Penobscot Christian 6 Narraguagus 2

Penobscot Valley 7 Schenck/Stearns 0

South Portland 9 Biddeford 0

Sumner 4 Washington Academy 0

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Ellsworth 3 Hampden Academy

Sanford 3 Noble 2

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE