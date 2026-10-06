Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 5

Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 5

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Monday, October 5th

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

  • Boothbay 10 Telstar 0
  • Cony 7 MCI 0
  • Dexter 12 Central 0
  • Falmouth 3 Marshwood 2
  • Leavitt 4 York 0
  • Messalonskee 3 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0
  • Nokomis 7 Morse 1
  • Oak Hill 2 Dirigo 1
  • Sanford/Kennebunk 6 Noble 0
  • Scarborough 13 Portland/Deering 0
  • Skowhegan 6 Brewer 4
  • Thornton Academy 9 Massabesic 1
  • Waynflete 2 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Windham 5 South Portland/Westbrook 0

Boys Soccer

  • Bucksport 2 Calais 1
  • Camden Hills 8 Oxford Hills 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 2 Greely 1
  • Carrabec/Madison 3 Greenville 0
  • Fort Fairfield 1 Hodgdon 1
  • Gorham 2 Windham 0
  • John Bapst 3 Caribou 2
  • Leavitt 4 Cony 3
  • Madawaska 4 Easton 1
  • Marshwood 1 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 2 Van Buren 2
  • Narraguagus 4 Central 2
  • Orono 3 Presque Isle 0
  • Penquis Valley 6 Dexter 1
  • Portland 2 Westbrook 1
  • Wisdom 3 Ashland 2
  • Woodland 4 Penobscot Valley 1

Girls Soccer

  • Central 2 Bucksport 1
  • Fort Fairfield 8 Hodgdon 0
  • GSA 2 Searsport 1
  • Greely 1 Cape Elizabeth 1
  • Greenville 3 Carrabec 0
  • John Bapst 8 Caribou 0
  • Lake Region 4 Gray-New Gloucester 1
  • Madawaska 3 Easton 0
  • MDI 3 Foxcroft Academy 2
  • Mount Ararat 10 Messalonskee 2
  • Noble 1 Portland 0
  • Penobscot Christian 6 Narraguagus 2
  • Penobscot Valley 7 Schenck/Stearns 0
  • South Portland 9 Biddeford 0
  • Sumner 4 Washington Academy 0

Volleyball

  • Bucksport 3 Jonesport-Beals 0
  • Ellsworth 3 Hampden Academy
  • Sanford 3 Noble 2

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week.  You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 5th-October 10th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 11th. Voting will take place Monday October 12th - Thursday October15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 16th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone  for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

 

The 20 Most Populated Maine Towns in 1950

A fun look at Maine's most populated cities and towns from 1950. Their 2020 population is also included to show the different growth rates for the vastly diverse set of towns.

The data used comes from a preliminary count for the 1950 Census and 2020 Census data.

Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Volleyball

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