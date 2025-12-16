MPA Announces Dates and Times for 2026 High School Class A North Basketball Tournament
The Maine Principals Association has announced the dates and times for the 2026 MPA Invitational Class A North Basketball Tournament.
This year, there will be a true Championship Saturday, as all the State Championship games will be played on Saturday, February 28th.
This year, there will be a true Championship Saturday, as all the State Championship games will be played on Saturday, February 28th.
Class B and S will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
- Class S - Girls 1:05; Boys 2:45
- Class B - Girls 7:05; Boys 8:45
Class C and D will be held at the Augusta Civic Center
- Class D - Girls 1:05; Boys 2:45
- Class C - Girls 7:05; Boys 8:45
Class A will be held at the Cross Arena in Portland
- Class A - Girls 6:05; Boys 7:45
Here is the Class A North Schedule with all games being played at the Augusta Civic Center.
Friday February 13
Session 3
- 4 p.m. - Girls # 3 vs. #6
- 5:30 p.m. - Girls #2 vs. #7
- 7 p.m. - Girls #4 vs. #5
- 8:30 p.m. - Girls #1 vs. #8
Saturday February 14
Session 5
- 4 p.m. - Boys #3 vs. #6
- 5:30 p.m. Boys #2 vs. #7
- 7 p.m. Boys #4 vs. #5
- 8:30 p.m. Boys #1 vs. #8
Wednesday February 18
Session 11
- 2 p.m. - Winner Girls # 3 vs. #6 vs. Winner Girls #2 vs. #7
- 3:30 p.m. - Winner Girls #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner Girls #1 vs. #8
- 7 p.m. - Winner Boys #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner Boys #2 vs. #7
- 8:30 p.m. Winner Boys #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner Boys #1 vs. #8
Friday February 20
Session 14
- 7 p.m. - Class A Girls Northern Maine Regional Finals
- 8:30 p.m. - Class A Boys Northern Maine Regional Finals
2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge