The Maine Principals Association has announced the dates and times for the 2026 MPA Invitational Class A North Basketball Tournament.

This year, there will be a true Championship Saturday, as all the State Championship games will be played on Saturday, February 28th.

Class B and S will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Class S - Girls 1:05; Boys 2:45

Class B - Girls 7:05; Boys 8:45

Class C and D will be held at the Augusta Civic Center

Class D - Girls 1:05; Boys 2:45

Class C - Girls 7:05; Boys 8:45

Class A will be held at the Cross Arena in Portland

Class A - Girls 6:05; Boys 7:45

Here is the Class A North Schedule with all games being played at the Augusta Civic Center.

Friday February 13

Session 3

4 p.m. - Girls # 3 vs. #6

5:30 p.m. - Girls #2 vs. #7

7 p.m. - Girls #4 vs. #5

8:30 p.m. - Girls #1 vs. #8

Saturday February 14

Session 5

4 p.m. - Boys #3 vs. #6

5:30 p.m. Boys #2 vs. #7

7 p.m. Boys #4 vs. #5

8:30 p.m. Boys #1 vs. #8

Wednesday February 18

Session 11

2 p.m. - Winner Girls # 3 vs. #6 vs. Winner Girls #2 vs. #7

3:30 p.m. - Winner Girls #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner Girls #1 vs. #8

7 p.m. - Winner Boys #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner Boys #2 vs. #7

8:30 p.m. Winner Boys #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner Boys #1 vs. #8

Friday February 20

Session 14

7 p.m. - Class A Girls Northern Maine Regional Finals

8:30 p.m. - Class A Boys Northern Maine Regional Finals

