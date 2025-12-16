MPA Announces Dates and Times for 2026 High School Class A North Basketball Tournament

MPA Announces Dates and Times for 2026 High School Class A North Basketball Tournament

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Principals Association has announced the dates and times for the 2026 MPA Invitational Class A North Basketball Tournament.

This year, there will be a true Championship Saturday, as all the State Championship games will be played on Saturday, February 28th.

This year, there will be a true Championship Saturday, as all the State Championship games will be played on Saturday, February 28th.

Class B and S will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

  • Class S - Girls 1:05; Boys 2:45
  • Class B - Girls 7:05; Boys 8:45

Class C and D will be held at the Augusta Civic Center

  • Class D - Girls 1:05; Boys 2:45
  • Class C - Girls 7:05; Boys 8:45

Class A will be held at the Cross Arena in Portland

  • Class A - Girls 6:05; Boys 7:45

Here is the Class A North Schedule with all games being played at the Augusta Civic Center. 

Friday February 13

Session 3

  • 4 p.m. - Girls # 3 vs. #6
  • 5:30 p.m. - Girls #2 vs. #7
  • 7 p.m. - Girls #4 vs. #5
  • 8:30 p.m. - Girls #1 vs. #8

Saturday February 14

Session 5

  • 4 p.m. - Boys #3 vs. #6
  • 5:30 p.m. Boys #2 vs. #7
  • 7 p.m. Boys #4 vs. #5
  • 8:30 p.m. Boys #1 vs. #8

Wednesday February 18

Session 11

  • 2 p.m. - Winner Girls # 3 vs. #6 vs. Winner Girls #2 vs. #7
  • 3:30 p.m. - Winner Girls #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner Girls #1 vs. #8
  • 7 p.m. - Winner Boys #3 vs. #6 vs. Winner Boys #2 vs. #7
  • 8:30 p.m. Winner Boys #4 vs. #5 vs. Winner Boys #1 vs. #8

Friday February 20

Session 14

  • 7 p.m. - Class A Girls Northern Maine Regional Finals
  • 8:30 p.m. - Class A Boys Northern Maine Regional Finals
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup

Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!

Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

 

 

Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket