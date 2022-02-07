Class A Boys, Class B North Boys and Class A North Girls Hockey Heal Points as of February 7

Class A Boys, Class B North Boys and Class A North Girls Hockey Heal Points as of February 7

Inadvertently we weren't giving much love to the hard working high school players! Our apologies! Here are the updated Class A Boys, Class B North Boys and Class A North Girls Hockey Heal Points and the Tournament Schedule.

Class A Boys

Tourney Info

  • Prelims - March 2
  • Quarterfinals March 4-5
  • Semifinals - March 8
  • State Championships - March 12

Heal Point Standings

  1. Edward Little 12-0
  2. Bangor 10-2
  3. South Portland 9-4
  4. Falmouth 5-7-1
  5. Scarborough 8-6
  6. Thornton Academy 8-2
  7. Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills 9-3
  8. Lewiston 6-6
  9. Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 3-8
  10. Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee
  11. Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 5-7
  12. Marshwood/Traip.Sanford/Noble 5-7-1
  13. Portland/Deering 0-9 and St. Dominic 0-13

Class B North Boys

Tourney Info

  • Prelims - February 21
  • Quarterfinals - March 2
  • Semifinals - March 4th-5th
  • Regional Finals - March 9
  • State Finals - March 12

Heal Point Standings

  1. Messalonskee 7-0
  2. Old Town/Orono 8-1
  3. Hampden Academy 7-1
  4. Camden Hills 6-3
  5. John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/DI-Stonington 4-5-1
  6. Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond 4-5
  7. Brewer/Searsport 2-6
  8. Gardiner 2-6
  9. Presque Isle 3-5
  10. Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCS 0-6 and Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Hall Dale/Lawrence 0-7

A North Girls

Tourney Info

  • February 9 - Quarterfinals
  • February 12 - Semifinals
  • February 16 - Regional Finals
  • February 19 - State Championships

Heal Point Standings

  1. Lewiston 14-2
  2. Edward Little/ Leavitt and Poland 9-5-2
  3. Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln 13-3-1
  4. Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Brewer 7-7
  5. St. Dominic/Gray New Gloucester/Winthrop/Monmouth 5-9
  6. Yarmouth/Freeport 6-8
  7. Brewer 3-12
  8. Greely 3-13
