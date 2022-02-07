Class A Boys, Class B North Boys and Class A North Girls Hockey Heal Points as of February 7
Inadvertently we weren't giving much love to the hard working high school players! Our apologies! Here are the updated Class A Boys, Class B North Boys and Class A North Girls Hockey Heal Points and the Tournament Schedule.
Class A Boys
Tourney Info
- Prelims - March 2
- Quarterfinals March 4-5
- Semifinals - March 8
- State Championships - March 12
Heal Point Standings
- Edward Little 12-0
- Bangor 10-2
- South Portland 9-4
- Falmouth 5-7-1
- Scarborough 8-6
- Thornton Academy 8-2
- Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills 9-3
- Lewiston 6-6
- Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 3-8
- Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee
- Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 5-7
- Marshwood/Traip.Sanford/Noble 5-7-1
- Portland/Deering 0-9 and St. Dominic 0-13
Class B North Boys
Tourney Info
- Prelims - February 21
- Quarterfinals - March 2
- Semifinals - March 4th-5th
- Regional Finals - March 9
- State Finals - March 12
Heal Point Standings
- Messalonskee 7-0
- Old Town/Orono 8-1
- Hampden Academy 7-1
- Camden Hills 6-3
- John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/DI-Stonington 4-5-1
- Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond 4-5
- Brewer/Searsport 2-6
- Gardiner 2-6
- Presque Isle 3-5
- Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCS 0-6 and Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain/Hall Dale/Lawrence 0-7
A North Girls
Tourney Info
- February 9 - Quarterfinals
- February 12 - Semifinals
- February 16 - Regional Finals
- February 19 - State Championships
Heal Point Standings
- Lewiston 14-2
- Edward Little/ Leavitt and Poland 9-5-2
- Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln 13-3-1
- Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Brewer 7-7
- St. Dominic/Gray New Gloucester/Winthrop/Monmouth 5-9
- Yarmouth/Freeport 6-8
- Brewer 3-12
- Greely 3-13
