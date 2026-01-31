The Class A North and South Regional Cheering Finals were held at Sanford High School on Saturday morning, January 31st. Here are the results

Class A North

Oxford Hills Bangor Lewiston Hampden Academy Skowhegan Brewer Mt. Blue Deering Windham Edward Little Portland

Class A South

Bonny Eagle Scarborough/Falmouth Thornton Academy Gorham/Cheverus Sanford Noble South Portlan Massabesic Westbrook Kennebunk

