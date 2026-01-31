Class A North and South Cheering Regional Finals [RESULTS]
The Class A North and South Regional Cheering Finals were held at Sanford High School on Saturday morning, January 31st. Here are the results
Class A North
- Oxford Hills
- Bangor
- Lewiston
- Hampden Academy
- Skowhegan
- Brewer
- Mt. Blue
- Deering
- Windham
- Edward Little
- Portland
Class A South
- Bonny Eagle
- Scarborough/Falmouth
- Thornton Academy
- Gorham/Cheverus
- Sanford
- Noble
- South Portlan
- Massabesic
- Westbrook
- Kennebunk
