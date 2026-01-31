Class A North and South Cheering Regional Finals [RESULTS]

The Class A North and South Regional Cheering Finals were held at Sanford High School on Saturday morning, January 31st. Here are the results

Class A North

  1. Oxford Hills
  2. Bangor
  3. Lewiston
  4. Hampden Academy
  5. Skowhegan
  6. Brewer
  7. Mt. Blue
  8. Deering
  9. Windham
  10. Edward Little
  11. Portland

Class A South

  1. Bonny Eagle
  2. Scarborough/Falmouth
  3. Thornton Academy
  4. Gorham/Cheverus
  5. Sanford
  6. Noble
  7. South Portlan
  8. Massabesic
  9. Westbrook
  10. Kennebunk
