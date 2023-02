Class AA and A High School Basketball Tourney 2023 Matchups

The 2023 Tourney Matchups are set for Class AA and Class A. Here are the matchups

Girls AA

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Portland

#2 Cheverus vs. #7 Edward Little

#3 Bangor vs. #6 Deering

#4 Windham vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Semifinals

Winner #1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Portland vs. Winner #4 Windham vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Winner #2 Cheverus vs. #7 Edward Little vs. Winner #3 Bangor vs. #6 Deering

Regional Finals

(Winner #1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Portland vs. Winner #4 Windham vs. #5 Hampden Academy )vs. (Winner #2 Cheverus vs. #7 Edward Little vs. Winner #3 Bangor vs. #6 Deering)

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Thornton Academy - Bye

#2 Sanford vs. #7 Noble

#3 Gorham vs. #6 Bonny Eagle

#4 South Porland vs. #5 Scarborough

Semifinals

#1 Thornton Academy vs. Winner #4 South Porland vs. #5 Scarborough

Winner #2 Sanford vs. #7 Noble vs. Winner #3 Gorham vs. #6 Bonny Eagle

Regional Finals

(Winner #1 Thornton Academy vs. Winner #4 South Portland vs. #5 Scarborough) vs. Winner #2 Sanford vs. #7 Noble vs. Winner #3 Gorhma vs. #6 Bonny Eagle)

Boys AA

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Bangor

#2 Portland vs. #7 Windham

#3 Lewiston vs. #6 Edward Little

#4 Cheverus vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Semifinals

Winner #1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Bangor vs. Winner #4 Cheverus vs. #5 Hampden Academy

Winner #2 Portland vs. Winner #7 Windham vs. Winner #3 Lewiston vs. #6 Edward Little

Regional Finals

(Winner #1 Oxford Hills vs. #8 Bangor vs. Winner #4 Cheverus vs. #5 Hampden Academy) vs. (Winner #2 Portland vs. Winner #7 Windham vs. Winner #3 Lewiston vs. #6 Edward Little)

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Thornton Academy vs. #8 Massabesic

#2 South Portland vs. #7 Sanford

#3 Gorham vs. #6 Scarborough

#4 Bonny Eagle vs. #5 Noble

Semifinals

Winner #1 Thornton Academy vs. #8 Massabesic vs. Winner #4 Bonny Eagle vs. Winner #5 Noble

Winner #2 South Portland vs. #7 Sanford vs. #3 Gorham vs. #6 Scarborough

Regional Finals

(Winner #1 Thornton Academy vs. #8 Massabesic vs. Winner #4 Bonny Eagle vs. #5 Noble) vs. (Winner #2 South Portland vs. #7 Sanford vs. Winner #3 Gorham vs. #6 Scarborough)

Class A Girls

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Gardiner vs. #8 Brewer

#2 Lawrence vs. #7 Erskine Academy

#3 Cony vs. #6 Skowhegan

#4 Camden Hills vs. #5 Nokomis

Semifinals

Winner #1 Gardiner vs. #8 Brewer vs. Winner #4 Camden Hills vs. #5 Nokomis

Winner #2 Lawrence vs. #7 Erskine Academy vs. Winner #3 Cony vs. #6 Skowhegan

Regional Finals

Winner (Winner #1 Giardiner vs. #8 Brewer vs. Winner #4 Camden Hills vs. #5 Nokomis) vs. (Winner #2 Lawrence vs. #7 Erskine Academy vs. Winner #3 Cony vs. #6 Skowhegan)

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Brunswick vs. #8 Westbrook

#2 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #7 Greely

#3 Mount Abram vs. #6 Freeport

#4 Falmouth vs. #5 Marshwood

Semifinals

Winner #1 Brunswick vs. #8 Westbrook vs. Winner #4 Falmouth vs. #5 Marshwood

Winner #2 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #7 Greely vs. Winner #3 Mount Abram vs. #6 Freeport

Regional Finals

Winner (Winner #1 Brunswick vs. #8 Westbrook vs. Winner #4 Falmouth vs. #5 Marshwood) vs. Winner (Winner #2 Gray-New Gloucestervs. #7 Greely vs. Winner #3 Mount Abram vs. #6 Freeport)

Boys

North

Quarterfinals

#1 Brewer vs. #8 Camden Hills

#2 Nokomis vs. #7 Messalonskee

#3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Lawrence

#4 Mt. Blue vs. #5 Cony

Semifinals

Winner #1 Brewer vs. #8 Camden Hills vs. Winner #4 Mt. Blue vs. #5 Cony

Winner #2 Nokomis vs. #7 Messalonskee vs. Winner #3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Lawrence vs. Winner #4 Mt. Blue vs. #5 Cony

Regional Finals

Winner (Winner #1 Brewer vs. #8 Camden Hills vs. Winner #4 Mt Blue vs. #5 Cony) vs. Winner (Winner #2 Nokomis vs. #7 Messalonskee vs. Winner #3 Skowhegan vs. #6 Lawrence vs. Winner #4 Mt Blue vs. #5 Cony)

South

Quarterfinals

#1 Falmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat

#2 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #7 Kennebunk

#3 Marshwood vs. #6 Fryeburg

#4 Westbrook vs. #5 Greely

Semifinals

Winner #1 Falmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat vs. Winner #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Greely

Winner #2 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #7 Kennebunk vs. Winner #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Fryeburg

Regional Finals

Winner (Winner #1 Falmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat vs. Winner #4 Westbrook vs. #5 Greely) vs. Winner (Winner #2 Gray-New Gloucester vs. #7 Kennebunk vs. Winner #3 Marshwood vs. #6 Freyburg)