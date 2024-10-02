Orrington Native Brynn Lavigueur Verbally Commits to Swim at University of Texas

Orrington Native Brynn Lavigueur was a dominant swimmer her freshman year for the Brewer Witches Swim Team.

Photo Courtesy Krystal Laviguer Photo Courtesy Krystal Laviguer loading...

She set 4 individual swimming records (200 yard free, 50 yard free, 100 yard free and 100 yard backstroke) and was part of 2 record relay teams; the 200 yard medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay.

At the Penobscot Valley Championships, she set two league records-in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yd backstroke, and was named "PVC Swimmer of the Meet" as a freshman. In the State meet at Colby College, she won individual state championships in the 50 yd freestyle and 100 yd backstroke events.

After he freshman year she transferred to Florida for advanced opportunities.

Recently she verbally committed to swim for the University of Texas

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas. I would like to give a big THANK YOU to my family for their sacrifices, and to my coaches and teammates for their constant support. A special thank you to Coach Carol, Mitch and Chad for this incredible opportunity. This is truly a dream come true! HOOK EM’ BABY