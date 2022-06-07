Class B North Final Baseball and Softball Heal Points and Tournament Schedule [UPDATED]

The 2022 Baseball and Softball Seasons have been finalized. Here are the final Class B North Heal Points and the Class B North Tournament Schedule. We will be updating this as games are played.

Class B North Baseball Final Standings

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 15-1 166.250 2 Old Town 10-6 127.421 3 Nokomis 12-4 117.812 4 Lawrence 12-4 111.718 5 Cony 13-3 102.265 6 John Bapst 11-5 88.671 7 MDI 8-8 67.109 8 Waterville 6-10 65.234 9 Hermon 7-9 58.359 10 Caribou 5-11 46.953 11 Foxcroft Academy 7-9 39.843 12 Oceanside 6-10 38.437 13 Belfast 4-12 26.640 14 Winslow 3-13 22.031 15 Presque Isle 1-15 16.171

Round of 16 - June 6/7

#1 Ellsworth vs. BYE

#2 Old Town defeated. #15 Presque Isle 11-0

#3 Nokomis vs. #14 Winslow

#4 Lawrence vs. #13 Belfast

#12 Oceanside defeated #5 Cony 8-2

#11 Foxcroft Academy defeated #6 John Bapst 16-6

#7 MDI defeated. #10 Caribou 14-9

#9 Hermon defeated #8 Waterville 13-0

Quarterfinals - June 9

#1 Ellsworth vs. #9 Hermon

#2 Old Town vs. # 7 MDi

Winner #3 Nokomis vs. #14 Winslow vs. #11 Foxcroft Academy

Winner #4 Lawrence vs. #13 Belfast vs. #12 Oceanside

Class B North Softball Final Standings

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Nokomis 15-1 142.812 2 Ellsworth 12-4 124.921 3 MDI 12-4 111.328 4 Old Town 11-5 103.281 5 Lawrence 12-4 99.609 6 Hermon 8-8 77.578 7 Cony 709 66.014 8 Winslow 9-7 63.984 9 Presque Isle 7-9 55.781 10 John Bapst 8-8 47.812 11 Oceanside 5-11 45.546 12 Belfast 3-13 28.906 13 Waterville 4-12 26.484 14 Foxcroft Academy 4-12 20.000 15 Caribou 0-16 0.000

Round of 16 - June 6/June 7



#1 Nokomis vs. BYE

#2 Ellsworth defeated. #15 Caribou 15-0

#3 MDI vs. #14 Foxcroft Academy

#4 Old Town vs. #13 Waterville

#5 Lawrence vs. #12 Belfast

#6 Hermon defeated #11 Oceanside 4-1

#7 Cony vs. #10 John Bapst

#8 Winslow vs. #9 Presque Isle

Quarterfinals - June 9

#1 Nokomis vs. Winner #8 Winslow vs. #9 Presque Isle

#2 Ellsworth vs. Winner #7 Cony vs. #10 John Bapst

Winner #3 MDI vs. #14 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Hermon

Winner #4 Old Town vs. #13 Waterville vs. Winner #5 Lawrence vs. #12 Belfast