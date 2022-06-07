Class B North Final Baseball and Softball Heal Points and Tournament Schedule [UPDATED]

Class B North Final Baseball and Softball Heal Points and Tournament Schedule [UPDATED]

ffooter via Thinkstock

The 2022 Baseball and Softball Seasons have been finalized. Here are the final Class B North Heal Points and the Class B North Tournament Schedule. We will be updating this as games are played.

Class B North Baseball Final Standings

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth15-1166.250
2Old Town10-6127.421
3Nokomis12-4117.812
4Lawrence12-4111.718
5Cony13-3102.265
6John Bapst11-588.671
7MDI8-867.109
8Waterville6-1065.234
9Hermon7-958.359
10Caribou5-1146.953
11Foxcroft Academy7-939.843
12Oceanside6-1038.437
13Belfast4-1226.640
14Winslow3-1322.031
15Presque Isle1-1516.171

Round of 16 - June 6/7

  • #1 Ellsworth vs. BYE
  • #2 Old Town defeated. #15 Presque Isle 11-0
  • #3 Nokomis vs. #14 Winslow
  • #4 Lawrence vs. #13 Belfast
  • #12 Oceanside defeated #5 Cony  8-2
  • #11 Foxcroft Academy defeated #6 John Bapst 16-6
  • #7 MDI defeated. #10 Caribou 14-9
  • #9 Hermon defeated #8 Waterville 13-0

Quarterfinals - June 9

  • #1 Ellsworth vs. #9 Hermon
  • #2 Old Town vs. # 7 MDi
  • Winner #3 Nokomis vs. #14 Winslow vs. #11 Foxcroft Academy
  • Winner #4 Lawrence vs. #13 Belfast vs. #12 Oceanside

Class B North Softball Final Standings

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Nokomis15-1142.812
2Ellsworth12-4124.921
3MDI12-4111.328
4Old Town11-5103.281
5Lawrence12-499.609
6Hermon8-877.578
7Cony70966.014
8Winslow9-763.984
9Presque Isle7-955.781
10John Bapst8-847.812
11Oceanside5-1145.546
12Belfast3-1328.906
13Waterville4-1226.484
14Foxcroft Academy4-1220.000
15Caribou0-160.000

Round of 16 - June 6/June 7

  • #1 Nokomis vs. BYE
  • #2 Ellsworth defeated. #15 Caribou 15-0
  • #3 MDI vs. #14 Foxcroft Academy
  • #4 Old Town vs. #13 Waterville
  • #5 Lawrence vs. #12 Belfast
  • #6 Hermon defeated #11 Oceanside  4-1
  • #7 Cony vs. #10 John Bapst
  • #8 Winslow vs. #9 Presque Isle

Quarterfinals - June 9

  • #1 Nokomis vs. Winner #8 Winslow vs. #9 Presque Isle
  • #2 Ellsworth vs. Winner #7 Cony vs. #10 John Bapst
  • Winner #3 MDI vs. #14 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Hermon
  • Winner #4 Old Town vs. #13 Waterville vs. Winner #5 Lawrence vs. #12 Belfast
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Softball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top