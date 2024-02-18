Class B State Wrestling Championship – Saturday February 17 [RESULTS]
The Maine State Class B Wrestling Championships were held on Saturday, February 17th at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.. Here are the results. Congrats to all!
Here are the Top4 in each weight class..
106 Pound Weight Class
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
- Austin White-Ortiz - Oceanside
- Nicholas McMillen - Foxcroft Academy
113 Pound Weight Class
- Madiolin Ripley - Oceanside
- Noah Parenteau - Belfast
- Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley
- Chase Scott - Calais
120 Pound Weight Class
- Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo
- Chance Watson - Mountain Valley
- Phoenix Martinez - Oceanside
- Parker Hunter - Mattanawcook Academy
126 Pound Weight Class
- Calvin Chase - Wells
- Sean Bonagni - Morse
- Spencer Richard - Madison
- Luke Horne - Ellsworth
132 Pound Weight Class
- Gavin Ripley - Oceanside
- Dyllan Davis - Wells
- Antonio Viera - Mt. View
- Cole Workman - Lincoln Academy
138 Pound Weight Class
- Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
- Keith Cook - MCI
- Josiah Miller - Mt. View
- Karson Tibbetts - Piscataquis
144 Pound Weight Class
- Ryker Evans - Belfast
- Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy
- Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Noah Schultz - Monmouth/Richard
150 Pound Weight Class
- Lucas Libby - Mountain Valley
- Giacomo Smith - Erskine Academy
- Braeden Cunningham - Morse
- Andrew Fairbrother - Belfast
157 Pound Weight Class
- Hudson Lufkin - Dirigo
- Isaac Keresey - MCI
- Dominic Zeller - Piscatauis
- Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley
165 Pound Weight Class
- Jayden Lafreyne - Lincoln Academy
- Grady Pease - Medomak Valley
- Dominic Buxton - Wells
- Bryan Donnelly - Madison
175 Pound Weight Class
- Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
- Dominic Cookson - Piscataquis
- Ashford Hays - Morse
- Harper Jenkins - Mattanawcook Academy
190 Pound Weight Class
- Ben Ronca - York
- William Martinez - Wells
- Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Academy
- Tanner Ladd - Dexter
215 Pound Weight Class
- James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
- Casey McDonald - Ellsworth
- Marshall Addy - Medomak Valley
- Isaiah Bradeen - Dirigo
285 Pound Weight Class
- Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
- Beau Talbot - Piscataquis
- Riley Bryant - Mt. View
- Nathan Malloy - Wells
