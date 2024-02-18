Class B State Wrestling Championship &#8211; Saturday February 17 [RESULTS]

Class B State Wrestling Championship – Saturday February 17 [RESULTS]

Photo Brooke McDonald

The Maine State Class B Wrestling Championships were held on Saturday, February 17th at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.. Here are the results. Congrats to all!

Here are the Top4 in each weight class..

106 Pound Weight Class

  1. Dominic Simpson - Belfast
  2. Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
  3. Austin White-Ortiz - Oceanside
  4. Nicholas McMillen - Foxcroft Academy

113 Pound Weight Class

  1. Madiolin Ripley - Oceanside
  2. Noah Parenteau - Belfast
  3. Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley
  4. Chase Scott - Calais

120 Pound Weight Class

  1. Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo
  2. Chance Watson - Mountain Valley
  3. Phoenix Martinez - Oceanside
  4. Parker Hunter - Mattanawcook Academy

126 Pound Weight Class

  1. Calvin Chase - Wells
  2. Sean Bonagni - Morse
  3. Spencer Richard - Madison
  4. Luke Horne - Ellsworth

132 Pound Weight Class

  1. Gavin Ripley - Oceanside
  2. Dyllan Davis - Wells
  3. Antonio Viera - Mt. View
  4. Cole Workman - Lincoln Academy

138 Pound Weight Class

  1. Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy
  2. Keith Cook - MCI
  3. Josiah Miller - Mt. View
  4. Karson Tibbetts - Piscataquis

144 Pound Weight Class

  1. Ryker Evans - Belfast
  2. Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy
  3. Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
  4. Noah Schultz - Monmouth/Richard

150 Pound Weight Class

  1. Lucas Libby - Mountain Valley
  2. Giacomo Smith - Erskine Academy
  3. Braeden Cunningham - Morse
  4. Andrew Fairbrother - Belfast

157 Pound Weight Class

  1. Hudson Lufkin - Dirigo
  2. Isaac Keresey - MCI
  3. Dominic Zeller - Piscatauis
  4. Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley

165 Pound Weight Class

  1. Jayden Lafreyne - Lincoln Academy
  2. Grady Pease - Medomak Valley
  3. Dominic Buxton - Wells
  4. Bryan Donnelly - Madison

175 Pound Weight Class

  1. Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
  2. Dominic Cookson - Piscataquis
  3. Ashford Hays - Morse
  4. Harper Jenkins - Mattanawcook Academy

190 Pound Weight Class

  1. Ben Ronca - York
  2. William Martinez - Wells
  3. Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Academy
  4. Tanner Ladd - Dexter

215 Pound Weight Class

  1. James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy
  2. Casey McDonald - Ellsworth
  3. Marshall Addy - Medomak Valley
  4. Isaiah Bradeen - Dirigo

285 Pound Weight Class

  1. Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport
  2. Beau Talbot - Piscataquis
  3. Riley Bryant - Mt. View
  4. Nathan Malloy - Wells
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket