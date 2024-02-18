The Maine State Class B Wrestling Championships were held on Saturday, February 17th at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.. Here are the results. Congrats to all!

Here are the Top4 in each weight class..

106 Pound Weight Class

Dominic Simpson - Belfast Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy Austin White-Ortiz - Oceanside Nicholas McMillen - Foxcroft Academy

113 Pound Weight Class

Madiolin Ripley - Oceanside Noah Parenteau - Belfast Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley Chase Scott - Calais

120 Pound Weight Class

Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo Chance Watson - Mountain Valley Phoenix Martinez - Oceanside Parker Hunter - Mattanawcook Academy

126 Pound Weight Class

Calvin Chase - Wells Sean Bonagni - Morse Spencer Richard - Madison Luke Horne - Ellsworth

132 Pound Weight Class

Gavin Ripley - Oceanside Dyllan Davis - Wells Antonio Viera - Mt. View Cole Workman - Lincoln Academy

138 Pound Weight Class

Adam St. Cyr - Lincoln Academy Keith Cook - MCI Josiah Miller - Mt. View Karson Tibbetts - Piscataquis

144 Pound Weight Class

Ryker Evans - Belfast Owen Harper - Mattanawcook Academy Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent Noah Schultz - Monmouth/Richard

150 Pound Weight Class

Lucas Libby - Mountain Valley Giacomo Smith - Erskine Academy Braeden Cunningham - Morse Andrew Fairbrother - Belfast

157 Pound Weight Class

Hudson Lufkin - Dirigo Isaac Keresey - MCI Dominic Zeller - Piscatauis Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley

165 Pound Weight Class

Jayden Lafreyne - Lincoln Academy Grady Pease - Medomak Valley Dominic Buxton - Wells Bryan Donnelly - Madison

175 Pound Weight Class

Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy Dominic Cookson - Piscataquis Ashford Hays - Morse Harper Jenkins - Mattanawcook Academy

190 Pound Weight Class

Ben Ronca - York William Martinez - Wells Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Academy Tanner Ladd - Dexter

215 Pound Weight Class

James Dube - Mattanawcook Academy Casey McDonald - Ellsworth Marshall Addy - Medomak Valley Isaiah Bradeen - Dirigo

285 Pound Weight Class

Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport Beau Talbot - Piscataquis Riley Bryant - Mt. View Nathan Malloy - Wells