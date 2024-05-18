Hancock County Track and Field Championships May 17 [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper Townsquare Media

The Hancock County Track and Field Championships were held at MDI High School in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 17th.

Here are the Team Results and links to all the individual event results.

Girls 

  1. Bucksport - 169
  2. MDI - 158
  3. GSA - 108
  4. Ellsworth - 55
  5. Washington Academy - 45
  6. Sumner - 29
  7. Isleboro - 8
  8. Searsport - 1

To see all the Girl's individual events click HERE

Boys

  1. Ellsworth - 110
  2. Bucksport - 99
  3. GSA - 83
  4. Sumner - 79
  5. MDI - 75
  6. Washington Academy - 46
  7. Isleboro - 19
  8. Searsport - 2

To see all the Boy's individual events click HERE

