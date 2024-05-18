Hancock County Track and Field Championships May 17 [RESULTS]

The Hancock County Track and Field Championships were held at MDI High School in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 17th.

Here are the Team Results and links to all the individual event results.

Girls

Bucksport - 169 MDI - 158 GSA - 108 Ellsworth - 55 Washington Academy - 45 Sumner - 29 Isleboro - 8 Searsport - 1

To see all the Girl's individual events click HERE

Boys

Ellsworth - 110 Bucksport - 99 GSA - 83 Sumner - 79 MDI - 75 Washington Academy - 46 Isleboro - 19 Searsport - 2

To see all the Boy's individual events click HERE

