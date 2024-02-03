Class C North and South Regional Cheering Championships [RESULTS]
The Class C North and South Regional Cheering Championships were held Saturday morning, February 3rd at Cony High School in Augusta.
The Houlton Team won the North, with Dexter finishing 2nd.
The Lisbon/St. Dominic Team won the South with Orono finishing 2nd, Sumner 3rd and Bucksport 4th.
The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Cheering Championship at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th
North Regional Championship
- Houlton - 64.4
- Dexter - 63.0
- Penquis - 54.3
- Central Aroostook - 54.1
- Calais - 49.2
- Mattanawcook Academy - 47.4
- Foxcroft Academy - 43.25
- Woodland 42.25
- Narraguagus - 40.0
- Machias - 40.6
- Penobscot - 31.2
- Fort Fairfield - 31.2
South Regional Championship
- Lisbon/St. Dominic - 74.75
- Orono - 68.70
- Sumner - 68.55
- Bucksport - 68.0
- Mountain Valley - 66.80
- Central 60.95
- Bangor Christian - 58.00
- Sacopee Valley - 52.90
- Spruce Mountain - 46.90
- Monmouth/Winthrop 44.10
- MCI - 36.60
- Madison/Carrabec - 35.30
- Dirigo - 34.75
- Mt. View - 24.7
