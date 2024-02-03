Class C North and South Regional Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Class C North and South Regional Cheering Championships were held Saturday morning, February 3rd at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Houlton Team won the North, with Dexter finishing 2nd.

The Lisbon/St. Dominic Team won the South with Orono finishing 2nd, Sumner 3rd and Bucksport 4th.

The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Cheering Championship at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th

North Regional Championship

  1. Houlton - 64.4
  2. Dexter - 63.0
  3. Penquis - 54.3
  4. Central Aroostook - 54.1
  5. Calais - 49.2
  6. Mattanawcook Academy - 47.4
  7. Foxcroft Academy - 43.25
  8. Woodland 42.25
  9. Narraguagus - 40.0
  10. Machias - 40.6
  11. Penobscot - 31.2
  12. Fort Fairfield - 31.2

South Regional Championship

  1. Lisbon/St. Dominic - 74.75
  2. Orono - 68.70
  3. Sumner - 68.55
  4. Bucksport - 68.0
  5. Mountain Valley - 66.80
  6. Central 60.95
  7. Bangor Christian - 58.00
  8. Sacopee Valley - 52.90
  9. Spruce Mountain -  46.90
  10. Monmouth/Winthrop 44.10
  11. MCI - 36.60
  12. Madison/Carrabec - 35.30
  13. Dirigo - 34.75
  14. Mt. View - 24.7
