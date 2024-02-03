Class C North and South Regional Cheering Championships [RESULTS]

The Class C North and South Regional Cheering Championships were held Saturday morning, February 3rd at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Houlton Team won the North, with Dexter finishing 2nd.

The Lisbon/St. Dominic Team won the South with Orono finishing 2nd, Sumner 3rd and Bucksport 4th.

The Top 8 Teams from the North and South advance to the State Cheering Championship at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 10th

North Regional Championship

Houlton - 64.4 Dexter - 63.0 Penquis - 54.3 Central Aroostook - 54.1 Calais - 49.2 Mattanawcook Academy - 47.4 Foxcroft Academy - 43.25 Woodland 42.25 Narraguagus - 40.0 Machias - 40.6 Penobscot - 31.2 Fort Fairfield - 31.2

South Regional Championship

Lisbon/St. Dominic - 74.75 Orono - 68.70 Sumner - 68.55 Bucksport - 68.0 Mountain Valley - 66.80 Central 60.95 Bangor Christian - 58.00 Sacopee Valley - 52.90 Spruce Mountain - 46.90 Monmouth/Winthrop 44.10 MCI - 36.60 Madison/Carrabec - 35.30 Dirigo - 34.75 Mt. View - 24.7