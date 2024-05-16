Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Wednesday May 15

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 15th.

Baseball

Belfast 8 Nokomis 6

Berwick Academy 14 Concord Academy 2

Brunswick 9 Camden Hills 1

Bucksport 17 Sumner 2

Cape Elizabeth 11 Poland 1

Caribou 10 Fort Kent 9

Cony 14 Waterville 0

Edward Little 8 Brewer 4

Erskine Academy 5 Lincoln Academy 2

Fort Fairfield 12 Central Aroostook 1

Fryeburg Academy 6 Freeport 2

Houlton 4 Calais 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Shead 0

Katahdin 7 Wisdom 5

Katahdin 10 Wisdom 0

Lawrence 4 Oceanside 2

Lewiston 3 Mount Blue 1

Maranacook 10 Boothbay 7

Messalonskee 11 Bangor 0

Monmouth Academy 15 Dirigo 4

Morse 7 Gardiner 6

Mount Ararat 6 Oxford Hills 3

Narraguagus 11 Machias 3

Orono 6 Deer Isle-Stonington 5

Richmond 12 Buckfield 2

Sacopee Valley 10 Lisbon 1

Saint.Dominic 7 Traip 6

Skowhegan 6 Hampden Academy 0

Telstar 11 Spruce Mountain 3

Washburn 13 Madawaska 6

Washington Academy 9 Mount View 7

Wells 6 Lake Region 5

Yarmouth 2 Greely 1

York 15 Gray-New Gloucester 9



Softball

Biddeford 11 Thornton Academy 10

Brewer 3 Edward Little 1

Buckfield 16 Richmond 5

Bucksport 10 Sumner 1

Camden Hills 11 Brunswick 0

Cony 23 Waterville 6

Dirigo 6 Monmouth Academy 5

Freeport 14 Fryeburg Academy 5

Gorham 23 Bonny Eagle 12

Hall-Dale 6 Madison 1

Hodgdon 6 Ashland 2

Houlton 19 Calais 8

Lewiston 11 Mt. Blue 3

Lincoln Academy 8 Erskine Academy 5

Madawaska 24 Washburn 22

Marshwood 12 Massabesic 11

Messalonskee 5 Bangor 2

Morse 8 Gardiner 6

Narraguagus 17 Machias 2

Nokomis 3 Belfast 0

North Yarmouth Academy 13 Old Orchard Beach 0

Oak Hill 13 Mountain Valley 12

Oceanside 7 Lawrence 0

Oxford Hills 13 Mt. Ararat 0

Orono 17 GSA 0

Poland 10 Cape Elizabeth 0

Sacopee Valley 16 Lisbon 6

Scarborough 7 South Portland 5

Skowhegan 8 Hampden Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 13 Telstar 2

Washington Academy 12 Mount View 2

Washington Academy 11 Mount View 5

Wells 20 Lake Region 0

Westbrook 20 Sanford 5

Windham 9 Kennebunk 1

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.