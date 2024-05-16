MDI No-Hits John Bapst Winning 5-0

Colin Sullivan and Spencer Grierson combined to no-hit the John Bapst Crusaders as MDI won 5-0 at Husson University on Thursday, May 16th.

Sullivan started on the mound and went 6.0 dominant innings, striking out 16 and walking 1. Grierson closed out the game, striking out 2 pitching the 7th inning.

Cal Hodgdon was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Sullivan had 2 singles. Jacob Shields had a double and drove in 2 runs. Joey Wellman-Clouse, Jay Haney, Nick Jacobs and Mason LaPointe each singled for the Trojans.

The Trojans swiped 6 bases during the game.

Aiden Ouellette pitched 6.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 7. Logan Marin pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1.

John Bapst is 0-12. They will host Ellsworth on Friday, May 17th at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University.

MDI is now 7-4. The Trojans will travel to Aroostook County on Saturday, to play the Caribou Vikings in a doubleheader with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m.

