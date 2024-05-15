Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Tuesday May 14th

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported on Tuesday May 14th.

Baseball

Bangor 12 Mount Blue 12

Bonny Eagle 9 Noble 2

Carrabec 1 Forest Hills 0

Ellsworth 7 Foxcroft Academy 0

Erskine Academy 3 Morse 1

Falmouth 13 Portland 1

Forest Hills 10 Carrabec 3

Gorham 12 Deering 6

Massabesic 10 Windham 0

Old Town 6 MDI 0

Sanford 1 Kennebunk 0

Scarborough 5 Biddeford 2

South Portland 2 Marshwood 0

Thornton Academy 10 Cheverus 4

Softball

Brunswick 6 Lewiston 4

Carrabec 12 Forest Hills 2

Carrabec 5 Forest Hills 1

Cheverus 15 Thornton Academy 5

Ellsworth 11 Foxcroft Academy 3

Erskine Academy 11 Morse 5

Hermon 15 John Bapst 9

Lake Region 12 Cape Elizabeth 2

Massabesic 5 South Portland 5

Mount Blue 11 Bangor 6

Old Town 5 MDI 4

