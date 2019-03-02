CLASS C: Winthrop Defeats Houlton, Claims State Title [BOYS]
The Winthrop Ramblers defeated the Houlton Shiretowners, 61-49, in Saturday night's Class C state championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
It's the Ramblers' first state championship title since 2008.
Winthrop was led by senior captain Cameron Wood, who scored a team-high 14 points. Cameron Hachey added 12 for the Ramblers while Sam Figueroa and Jared Mclaughlin chipped in 9 apiece.
Winthrop, the South's No. 1 seed, finishes the season an impressive 21-1.
Junior guard Keegan Gentle scored a game-high 19 points for Houlton, the North's No. 4 seed. Senior forward Nick Brewer added 14 points for the Shires, while freshman Caleb Solomon had 10.
Houlton, who won its last state title in 2014, finishes the season at 18-5.