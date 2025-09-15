Former Maine Black Bear Cody Lawyerson made his major league debut for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, September 13th.

Lawyerson was called up from the St. Paul Saints on September 12th.

In the game against the Diamondbacks, Lawyerson pitched 2.0 innings, striking out 2 and allowing 1 hit. He didn't walk a batter.

He was drafted by the Twins in 2019 in Round 14.

In 3 years at Maine 2017-19 he had 55 appearances, with 19 starts and 3 saves, pitching 163.1 innings. He struck out 171 and walked 46.

Get our free mobile app