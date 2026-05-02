The Maine Black Bears knocked off the Binghamton Bearcats 9-2 on Friday, May 1st in Binghamton, New York, as the Black Bears hit 4 home runs.

Nic Pepe hit the 2nd pitch of the game out of the park for a solo homer and then hit a 3-run homer in the 5th inning to finish 2-5 with 4 runs batted in. The home runs were his 4th and 5th of the season.

Hunter St. Denis hit a pair of solo home runs and added a double as he went 4-5. His homers were his 6th and 7th of the season.

Shane Andrus was 3-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Chris Bear had a single.

Jason Krieger pitched 8.0 innings to improve his record to 2-5. He struck out 4 and walked 1, allowing 6 hits. Brennan Rumpf pitched the 9th inning, allowing 1 run, walking 3, hitting 1 and striking out 3.

Maine is now 16-26 and 10-6 in America East. Binghamton is 23-17 and 12-4 in America East.

The 2 teams play the middle-game of their 3-game series Saturday afternoon, May 2nd at 2 p.m.

America East Standings

Binghamton 12-4

Maine 10-6

Bryant 11-8

UMBC 9-7

UAlbany 7-9

UMass-Lowell 6-12

NJIT 5-14