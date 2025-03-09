Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke Close Out Regular Season with 82-69 Win Over North Carolina

Cooper Flagg and #2 Duke closed out the regular season with a 82-69 win over North Carolina to finish with a 28-3 record overall and 19-1 record in the ACC.

Cooper Flagg had 15 points, with a game-high 9 rebounds, dishing out a game-high 6 assists and blocking a career-high 4 shots. He was 6-15 from the field including 1-4 from beyond the arc and a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

He played just 9 minutes in the 1st Half because of foul trouble, but scored 10 points, and had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocked shots.

Flagg has 602 points as a freshman, which ranks him 8th on Duke's single-season scoring list for freshmen.

Duke will play the winner of the Georgia Tech-Virginia prelim game in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 13th at 12 noon.

