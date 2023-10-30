Cooper Flagg Commits to Duke

The #1 High School Basketball Player, Cooper Flagg has committed to attend Duke University in the fall!

The decision where to attend college in the fall had come down to Duke and UConn.

It was expected that Cooper would announce the decision on Friday, but because of the tragedy in Lewiston and the ongoing manhunt, Cooper had pushed back the decision.

Cooper, his brother Ace and Montverde Academy are scheduled to play in Portland on January 5th at the Cross Insurance Center at 7:30 and at the Portland Expo on Saturday, January 6th. Tickets are not on sale as of October 30th in the morning.