Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks won their 5th game out of their last 6 games on Friday night, December 12th, beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-111.

Flagg playing a team-high 34 minutes finished with 22 points, shooting 10-16 from the field. He was 2-3 from the free throw line. He had 5 rebounds, and a team high 8 assists to go along with 1 steal and 1 block.

Anthony Davis finished with a double-double, with 24 points and 14 rebounds for Dallas.

Flagg and the Mavericks are back in action on Monday night, December 15th when they are out in Utah to play the Jazz, with the game tipping off at 9 p.m.